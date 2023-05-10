Beginning on Thursday, the regular season champion Lady Vols will attempt to win their first SEC tournament since 2011, being played in Arkansas. As the No. 1 seed, Tennessee will receive a bye into the quarterfinals, at which point it will play either Kentucky or Florida depending on the result of Wednesday night’s game between the two.
Both the Gators and the Wildcats suffered series sweeps against Tennessee, but neither sweep came easy. In Lexington, it took extra innings for the Lady Vols to defeat the Wildcats in the series opener before two run-rule wins. While the Lady Vols handed Florida a run-rule defeat on Saturday, wins on both Sunday and Monday came from comebacks.
Assistant coach Chris Malveaux cites the tough matchups as a reason why Tennessee will be motivated going into the tournament.
“The Florida series could have gone either way,” Malveaux said. “We know going in that we have to make sure we are taking care of our business.”
After having been a part of the staff at Missouri for three years, Malveaux has experience within the SEC, specifically in terms of the tournament. One aspect of the tournament that he believes could cause difficulty is facing different opponents in each game.
“One thing that is a little bit different is being outside of a regular series,” Malveaux said. “There is not as much familiarity as the weekend goes on. There might be familiarity if we played them earlier, but it is not going to be a day-to-day thing where you have all week to get ready for one person.”
With the bracket set up as it is, Tennessee could potentially play Arkansas on its home field. Although the Lady Vols would be the designated home team, a partisan crowd would certainly support their home team. While the crowd may be a challenge, Malveaux welcomes the possibility of avenging the only series loss for the Lady Vols.
“We are going to be a little more motivated going into it,” Malveaux said. “They did some very good things. They played well and made some good adjustments on us. That would be something on the back of our minds. We would like to even the score.”
Before the series against Kentucky, the Lady Vols hosted a motivational speaker as a means to try to shift the team mindset. Graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers believed that the experience was helpful for her team.
“We had a guest come in with an organization that we have done some teambuilding and leadership building work with before,” Rogers said. “He told us what his affirmations were, and some of us have been doing it but not having an actual label for it. But getting the team on the same page and doing that has really helped some of the young girls especially.”
Malveaux also found some great takeaways from the experience.
“Sometimes we have got to that there are two ways you can go,” Malveaux said. “You can start to doubt, or we can remind ourselves what we are good at.”
With a win against Florida or Kentucky on Thursday evening, the Lady Vols would play their next game on Friday evening in the conference semifinal against Arkansas, Alabama or Missouri. A win in that game would send the Lady Vols to the conference final for an opportunity at their first tournament championship since 2011, which was hosted in Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.