The No. 4 Lady Vols defeated the No. 10 LSU Tigers 3-0 to win the weekend series Saturday night. Karlyn Pickens threw a complete game shutout, and a home run by Zaida Puni proved to be the difference between the two teams.
On Friday, Tennessee won 5-0 on the back of a four-run third inning, which included a two-run home run by Katie Taylor. Ashley Rogers threw a two-hit shutout in the circle to keep the Tigers quiet.
Although both Mackenzie Donihoo and Kiki Milloy made outs to begin the first inning, Lair Beautae was able to reach base with an opposite-field single. Puni allowed the Lady Vols to enter the run column with a two-run home run into center field. McKenna Gibson walked and was driven in by a Rylie West double into the right field corner. Pickens began her outing in the circle by sending the Tigers down in order, including two strikeouts.
The next baserunner for either side did not come until the bottom of the third inning when McKaela Walker was awarded a free pass from Pickens. Walker was forced out on a fielder’s choice, allowing Savanna Stewart to reach first. Danieca Coffey struck out swinging to conclude the inning without any runs allowed.
West and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos reached base with one out left in the top of the fourth inning. A sliding catch by Stewart in left field prevented Jamison Brockenbrough from reaching base. Katie Taylor reached on an error, but a groundout by Donihoo left the bases loaded.
The Tigers were able to produce some offense in the bottom of the fourth inning but could not score a run. Ciara Briggs produced the first hit for LSU with a base hit but was replaced on the basepaths by Ali Newland after a fielder’s choice. Georgia Clark walked before Raeleen Gutierrez went down swinging. Karli Petty was tagged out by Gibson to end the inning.
Tennessee started the fifth inning strong. Beautae reached on an infield single and Puni hit a double into left field. Beautae was then thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice by Gibson. West struck out to end the inning without a run for the Lady Vols. Pickens sent the Tigers down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Taylor reached on a two-out walk but could not be driven in by Donihoo, who flew out to center field. Puni and Donihoo both helped protect the shutout in the bottom of the inning with two defensive plays, as the Lady Vols still led by three runs after six innings.
Beautae reached on a fielding error in the seventh inning and advanced to second on a Puni flyout. Gibson popped up a foul ball which was caught for the final out of the inning. Pickens was able to finish off the Tigers in order with three balls in play. She ended her outing with 112 pitches.
The Lady Vols will go for the sweep against the Tigers on Sunday.
