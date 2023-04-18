No. 4 Tennessee defeated Kennesaw State by a score of 7-3 on Tuesday evening, winning its fifth straight game.
Ryleigh White started in the circle and allowed Madison Miller to reach on an error. Taylor Cates drove Miller in with a two-run home run to straight center. Two groundouts limited the damage to two runs. Kiki Milloy led off by reaching on an infield error. Milloy scored from second base on a flyout from McKenna Gibson thanks to a second infield error. Zaida Puni leveled the score with a home run to center field.
White sent the Owls down in order with three outs in play. Mackenzie Donihoo opened the bottom half of the inning with a home run into left-center field. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and Jamison Brockenbrough reached on infield singles. Milloy drove in Koutsoyanopulos with a base hit. Milloy stole second while the throw hit her in the helmet. With the ball reaching the outfield, both Brockenbrough and Milloy scored. Lair Beautae hit a double into center field with the bases empty. Kenely Hilleary entered to pitch for the Owls and recorded two outs to end the inning.
Both sides went down in order in the third inning. Taylor Cates walked to lead off the fourth inning but made the third out of the inning on a lineout double play. Milloy earned a two-out walk but was caught attempting to steal second base.
The Owls went down in order in the top of the fifth inning. With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Gibson sent a home run over the center field wall. Gibson’s 14th home run of the season was the only offense for the Lady Vols in the inning.
Nicola Simpson entered to pitch in the top of the sixth inning. Ty Hardeman welcomed Simpson to the game with a base hit into center field. Stella Henry reached on a bunt single. A Madison Miller groundout advanced both runners. Cates was intentionally walked, which loaded the bases. Payton Gottshall entered and recorded a strikeout before walking Laura Bishop, plating Henry. Gottshall rebounded with a strikeout to end the inning. Donihoo led off the with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but no other Tennessee batter could reach base.
Gottshall struck out the side in the seventh inning to finish the 7-3 win.
Head coach Karen Weekly was impressed with how the team as a whole responded to the early setback.
“I think we responded well,” Weekly said. “When they hit that two-run home run to start the game off, it’s all about what we do when we come back in. We didn’t press. We just did what we do. I think Kiki (Milloy) set a great tone for us with her aggressive baserunning.”
Weekly was especially impressed with how White bounced back after giving up the home run in the circle.
“The rebound is what was most impressive,” Weekly said. “Pitchers are going to give up hits. They’re going to give up home runs. I don’t think (White) gave up a hit after that. Real credit to her for that, and I know her teammates just kept picking her up.”
The Lady Vols will take their win streak into their weekend series with Florida, which begins Saturday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
