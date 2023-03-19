A 9-2 win by Tennessee saw the Lady Vols complete the season sweep over the LSU Tigers. Jamison Brockenbrough, McKenna Gibson and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos each had home runs in the win.
Mackenzie Donihoo reached base in the first at-bat with a walk. After Kiki Milloy struck out, Donihoo stole second and advanced to third on the throw. Lair Beautae plated Donihoo with a base hit into left field. Gibson walked to give Tennessee another baserunner. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Beautae later scored on the final pitch of Koutsoyanopulos’ walk, while Koutsoyanopulos advanced to second. The Lady Vols led by two runs early.
Danieca Coffey led off the bottom half of the inning with a triple into right field. She was caught in a rundown on a fielder’s choice, taking enough time to allow Ali Newland to reach second base. Georgia Clark grounded out to end the inning.
Both sides went down in order during the second inning. The Lady Vols got two baserunners from Beautae and Zaida Puni in the third inning, but the pair could not be driven in by Gibson nor Koutsoyanopulos. Savannah Stewart was able to get aboard for the Tigers but was left on base following two consecutive outs.
Brockenbrough led off the fourth inning with a home run into right field. The home run was her first of her career and added to the Tennessee lead.
After hitting a batter and allowing a walk, starting pitcher Payton Gottshall was removed in favor of Karlyn Pickens. Pickens opened her outing by walking Karli Petty to load the bases with one out. McKaela Walker hit a 2-RBI double into left field to give the Tigers their first runs of the weekend. Donihoo and Puni had a miscommunication fielding the ball. Stewart struck out to end the inning.
Both sides went down in order for a second time in the fifth inning. Gibson roped a home run over the wall in left field to give Tennessee a second insurance run. After a Koutsoyanopulos base hit, Sydney Berzon entered to pitch for LSU. Berzon got two outs before pinch hitter Rylie West knocked a base hit into shallow left field. Amanda Ahlin re-entered as a pinch runner and got into a pickle, but Koutsoyanopulos saw the opportunity to score from third. Ahlin was safe at second. Donihoo reached on a fielding error, which allowed Ahlin to score.
Clark struck out swinging but reached first to open the sixth inning. Raeleen Gutierrez walked to give the Tigers a second base runner. Ashley Rogers then entered in the circle for Tennessee after throwing a complete game on Friday. Even though both runners advanced, Rogers was able to get out of the jam unscathed.
Puni and Gibson both reached base on base hits in the seventh inning. The pair were driven in by Koutsoyanopulos, who sent a home run into left center. The Lady Vols loaded the bases after the home run, but consecutive outs by Donihoo and Milloy left the bases loaded. The Tigers got one baserunner on during the seventh, but they could not convert.
The Lady Vols will next take on Alabama at home in a weekend series beginning on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.