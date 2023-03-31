Ashley Rogers threw nine no-hit innings as part of a 2-1 win over Texas A&M in 10 innings Friday night. Including the weather delay, the game lasted over four and a half hours.
Emily Leavitt started in the circle for Texas A&M. She hit Mackenzie Donihoo with her first pitch to give Tennessee an early baserunner. Leavitt responded with three consecutive strikeouts to keep the Lady Vols off the scoreboard. Rogers, starting for Tennessee, sent the Aggies down in order.
Jamison Brockenbrough took a walk with two outs in the top of the second inning. Rylie West struck out to end the inning, which was Leavitt’s fifth of the evening. Trinity Cannon was hit by a pitch to open the bottom half of the inning. Cannon advanced to second on a passed ball. Rylen Wiggins also walked, giving the Aggies two runners on with nobody out. Allie Enright walked to load the bases with two outs, but Rogers finished the inning with a strikeout to hold the Aggies off the scoreboard.
Katie Taylor began the third inning on base after being hit by a pitch in the knee, but the Aggies recorded three straight outs, just as they did in the first inning. Rogers sent Texas A&M down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Both Tennessee and Texas A&M went down in order in the fourth inning. Rylie West broke up Leavitt’s no-hitter with a one-out base hit in the top of the fifth inning. Taylor moved pinch runner Brylee Mesusan into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Mesusan advanced to third base on a wild pitch, but Donihoo grounded out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Zaida Puni and McKenna Gibson both reached base with two outs in the sixth inning. However, the Lady Vols could not score either runner, as Giulia Koutsoyanopulos grounded out to end the half inning. Julia Cottrill walked on four pitches with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and stole second base. Cannon walked and filled first base, giving the Aggies two baserunners. Rylen Wiggins walked to load the bases. Koko Wooley grounded out to leave the bases loaded and keep the game scoreless.
Thanks in part to a strong defensive performance, the Lady Vols went down in order in the top half of the inning. Aiyana Coleman walked to open the bottom half of the seventh inning. Pinch runner Star Ferguson stole second base to give the Aggies a runner in scoring position with no outs. Rogers recorded two consecutive strikeouts to prevent Ferguson from advancing on a productive out. Keely Williams struck out to end the seventh inning.
Kiki Milloy got her first hit of the game and stole second base with one out. Although Milloy advanced to third on a Lair Beautae groundout, Puni struck out to end the top half of the inning. Three outs in play by Rogers sent the contest to the ninth inning.
Koutsoyanopulos earned a one-out walk but was stranded after two consecutive outs. Rogers recorded three outs in play to continue the game into the tenth inning.
A double from Taylor and a base hit from Milloy gave Tennessee two baserunners. Both scored on a fielding error to give the Lady Vols a two-run lead to hold in the bottom of the tenth. Allie Enright opened the bottom of the tenth inning by breaking Rogers’ no hitter with a base hit. A lightning strike in the area then delayed the game, followed by rain. In total, the delay lasted 80 minutes.
After the delay, Amari Harper flew out to center field, allowing Enright to advance to second base. Williams grounded out and Enright advanced to third base. Enright scored on a wild pitch and Morgan Smith walked, putting the tying run on base. Karlyn Pickens entered to pitch, and Cottrill hit a single into left field. Cannon flew out to end the game and give the Lady Vols the win.
The series will continue Saturday afternoon.
