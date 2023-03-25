No. 3 Tennessee (25-2, 7-1 SEC) lost its 20-game winning streak to No. 13 Alabama (24-9, 2-3 SEC) on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Kali Heivilin led the way for the Crimson Tide with two RBIs including a first-inning home run.
The Crimson Tide struck first on Saturday, as Heivilin opened the Alabama account with a solo home run into left field. The Lady Vols responded in short order. Kiki Milloy walked and Lair Beautae hit a base hit. Both were driven in on a single from Zaida Puni into right field. McKenna Gibson also recorded a hit, but Alabama pitcher Alex Salter limited the damage to two runs.
Emma Broadfoot was able to reach on an infield single, but pinch runner Jordan Stephens was caught attempting to steal second base. Rylie West reached on an error and Donihoo lined a base hit into left field, but neither could be driven in.
Jenna Johnson opened the third inning with a base hit into center field. Kristen White walked to give Alabama a second baserunner. Kenleigh Cahalan drove Johnson in with a single. White scored on a groundout from Heivilin. Both Bailey Dowling and Ashley Prange reached, but Pickens limited the damage to two runs. The Lady Vols could not take back the lead, as they went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Pickens struck out the side in the top of the fourth inning. Both Jamison Brockenbrough and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos reached base in the bottom half of the inning, but three consecutive outs ended the frame scoreless.
Both sides went down in order in the fifth inning. Ally Shipman and Broadfoot reached on singles in the sixth, with Shipman being driven in by Johnson. Tennessee went down in order once again in the bottom half of the sixth.
Following an Abby Duchscherer single, Payton Gottshall entered in relief and got three consecutive outs to hold the deficit to two. Tennessee went down in order once again, ending the evening for Tennessee with a loss.
Salter went the distance for Alabama, allowing two runs across the evening.
“I just keep doing what I’m doing,” Salter said.
The Alabama dugout was thrilled with the performance as well.
“The vibes are good,” Salter said. “We’re all good. We’re feeling good.”
Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly does not believe there are any positives to take away from the loss.
“Nobody likes to lose,” Weekly said. “There is no game that we ever think that is going to be a good loss.”
Despite the loss, Weekly is excited for Sunday’s game.
“It shouldn’t bring us any pressure,” Weekly said. “We should be excited because the SEC creates a scenario that’s so much like super regionals. You have got to figure out how to win on that deciding third day. I’m excited for our team to be put in that situation.”
Weekly believes that the loss could serve as a wake-up call for the offense.
“I think we’ve gotten a little bit comfortable with our pitchers dealing remarkable games and keeping the zero on the scoreboard,” Weekly said. “It was good that we got in that position, because I think we learned what not to do. After that first inning, we might have relaxed a bit, thinking we were going to roll. You can never expect something to happen.”
The Lady Vols and Crimson Tide will play for the series on Sunday afternoon.
