Thanks to a strong offensive performance, No. 3 Tennessee (26-2, 8-1 SEC) won its series against No. 13 Alabama (24-10, 2-4 SEC) with a 7-5 triumph. After struggling offensively on Saturday, the Lady Vols hit two doubles and a home run in their winning effort.
Payton Gottshall started the game in the circle for Tennessee and sent the Crimson Tide down in order in the first inning. The Lady Vol lineup went down in order as well due to the pitching efforts of Montana Fouts.
Ally Shipman and Ashley Prange both hit doubles to give Alabama the first lead of the game. Emma Broadfoot walked to add a second base runner. After a Faith Hensley single and Larissa Preuitt walk, Ashley Rogers entered to take over in the circle. Rogers recorded two consecutive outs to hold Alabama to two runs.
Zaida Puni walked to open the bottom of the second inning, giving Tennessee its first base runner. Jamison Brockenbrough also walked, but neither could be driven in.
Rylie West opened the bottom of the third with an infield single before Donihoo reached on an error. Kiki Milloy drove both hitters in with her 14th home run of the season, giving Tennessee its first lead of the game. The Lady Vols continued the offensive pressure with a Lair Beautae walk and a Zaida Puni single. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos sent a ball into the right-field bleachers but passed pinch runner Brylee Mesusan on the basepaths. Beautae and Mesusan scored, while Koutsoyanopulos made the second out of the inning. A Brockenbrough single and a groundout by Amanda Ahlin ended the inning.
Alabama was sent down in order in the fourth inning. West reached on a fielding error to open the Tennessee half of the inning. Consecutive doubles by Milloy and Beautae added two runs to the Tennessee lead.
Kenleigh Cahalan opened the fifth inning with a solo home run. Bailey Dowling also hit a two-run shot before the first out of the inning was recorded. Three consecutive outs by Rogers protected the two-run Tennessee advantage. Koutsoyanopulos earned a walk in the bottom of the inning, but the Lady Vols could not add anything to their advantage.
Neither side was able to score in the sixth inning. Alabama went down in order in the seventh, securing the series win for Tennessee.
Head coach Karen Weekly was impressed with how well her team responded to yesterday’s loss and found a way to win.
“It’s really big because early in the game it felt like they were starting right where they left off yesterday,” Weekly said. “We had to muster up a lot of guts to find a way to get back in that game. You knew they were going to keep throwing punches. That’s Alabama. We just had to keep fighting, and I’m just really proud of my team.”
Milloy felt great after her 14th home run of the season.
“It felt great just to get on the board,” Milloy said. We had no runs at that time. Getting those runs on the board, getting that insurance for our pitchers, that felt good.”
Rogers did not feel like her bullpen entrance presented a new challenge for her.
“It’s always a pressure situation,” Rogers said. “That’s what brings out the best in you and that’s what you prepare for. It was cool to have that challenge and just know that we can get through it together as a team.”
The next meeting for Tennessee will be against ETSU on Tuesday evening.
