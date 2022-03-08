The No. 18 Tennessee softball team captured its seventh consecutive victory with a 9-1 win over Austin Peay Tuesday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The contest was the last one for the Lady Vols (16-6) before heading into the gauntlet of SEC play.
Sophomore pitcher Bailey McCachren was the star of the show for UT. The Georgia native held Austin Peay to just four hits and one run in five innings of play while striking out four batters. The win brought McCachren’s record on the season to 3-1.
“I thought she did a really nice job,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. "She got into a little bit of a jam but she threw some really quality pitches to keep the damage at a minimum. People are going to hit the ball, this is Division 1 college softball. They’re going to come up and they’re going to get their hits so it’s about us responding and I thought Bailey did a good job of that tonight.”
It was a true group effort for Tennessee in the batter’s box as seven different Lady Vols scored the team’s nine runs.
“I think what you saw tonight was our depth, and we’ve seen that all year long. We’ve got a lot of people we can put in the game and we know we can count on them to do the job for us,” Weekly said.
After two quick, scoreless innings, UT got on the board in the third after a Kiki Milloy single scored Kaitlin Parsons to make the score 1-0. A second score of the inning was added when a Rylie West ground out brought Milloy home from third and moved Amanda Ayala to third.
Ashley Morgan came up to bat next and also grounded out, but scored Ayala from third and brought the score to 3-0.
Lair Beautae started the fourth inning off with a bang with a solo shot to left center field, giving her a home run in each of the last two games. Ayala poured it on in the same inning with a huge double that scored Parsons and Ivy Davis which gave Tennessee a 6-0 lead.
Austin Peay scored their lone run of the night in the fifth inning when McCachren got into trouble by allowing two base runners with only one out. Bailey Shorter singled through the right side and scored Kendyl Weinzapfel, but McCachren recovered and got out of the inning with minimal damage.
The Lady Vols ended the game in the fifth inning with two home runs, a solo shot by Ashley Morgan and a two-run walk-off bomb by junior outfielder Madison Webber that made the score 9-1.
Tennessee remains unbeaten at home this season after downing the Governors, but will now have to go on the road for a pivotal series against No. 15 Missouri.
“I’m very pleased with our home stand. I wanted to come home and be 7-0 and that’s where we are and we’ve done some good things and now hopefully we’re ready for SEC play,” Weekly said.
The Lady Vols will begin their quest to win the SEC Friday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. EST.