The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols used five home runs to take game three against the Mississippi State Bulldogs 10-1 Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
With the win, Tennessee (25-10, 7-4 SEC) took the series after splitting the first two matchups, a 9-1 win on Friday night and an 8-3 loss on Saturday afternoon.
“They’re a very good team,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “Today we expected a battle and early on it was and even though it ended up being a six-inning game, it never felt like it because that is a very good team. I’m really proud of our team and the way we came out today and I think there was just a determination to us.”
Sophomore Bailey McCachren started the game off in the circle for the Lady Vols but was quickly replaced after two innings. McCachren allowed three hits and the Bulldogs' only run of the day.
After starting Friday’s game and still playing limited minutes, Ashley Rogers replaced McCachren in the third. Rogers played three innings and only allowed one hit while she striking out four. She was given the win, moving her record to 5-3.
Super-senior Erin Edmoundson replaced Rogers to start the sixth and final inning and she took down the Bulldogs in order to preserve the win.
After a scoreless first inning, Mississippi State jumped in front in the second with a double by Shea Moreno that scored Madisyn Kennedy. It would be the only run allowed by Tennessee on the day.
Tennessee waited patiently for its time to strike, and the wait was more than worth it. The Lady Vols loaded up the bases in the third inning and, on her birthday, McKenna Gibson brought everyone home with a grand slam to center field. One swing of the bat gave Tennessee a 4-1 lead and it never looked back.
“That was awesome and just so much fun for her to be able to do it on her birthday. Her family is here so that was cool for her but what a great at bat. She just got better with each swing and with every cut you could tell that her barrel was just getting closer and closer to squaring it up,” Weekly said.
The Lady Vols added on to their lead in the fifth with a trio of home runs. Third baseman Zaida Puni started things off with a solo shot to left center field and then three at bats later Ashley Morgan hit a two run homer to right field. Kelcy Leach went yard the very next at bat to give Tennessee an 8-1 lead.
Ashley Morgan struck again in the sixth inning with a two-run bomb that was Tennessee’s fifth home run of the day and brought the score to 10-1.
The Lady Vols do not have a midweek opponent this week, but will return to the field on Friday to begin another big SEC series, this time on the road against Georgia. Game one will be at 6:00 p.m. EST.