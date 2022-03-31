The No. 11 Tennessee softball team is gearing up for another weekend series in the always tough SEC. The Lady Vols are coming off their biggest series win of the season after taking two games on the road against Florida, and will look to continue the momentum against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Tennessee (23-9, 5-3 SEC) has won two of its three conference series so far in 2022. The Lady Vols took both games in a weather-shortened series at Missouri before losing two of three at home against Arkansas. In the midweek, UT took down Lipscomb 9-2 at home on Wednesday night
Mississippi State (23-10, 4-2 SEC) is coming off of a sweep of rival Ole Miss at home. After playing a 9-8 shootout on Friday night, the Bulldogs dominated the rebels on Saturday and Sunday. MSU traveled to Murfreesboro and battled with Middle Tennessee in a 19-14 win that gave them a seven game win streak heading into Knoxville. Mississippi State’s lone other conference series was a battle with Florida that saw the Gators take two out of three.
Mississippi State features three pitchers that threw a ton of innings. Their ace is Kenley Hawk, who has a 1.84 ERA in 57 innings played. Hawk has a 9-2 record while allowing 41 hits and just 17 runs. She has also recorded an impressive 69 strikeouts, leading the team.
MSU’s other two weekend starters are very even in terms of production. Aspen Wesley has a 2.43 ERA in 46 innings of play while Annie Willis has a 2.49 ERA in 45 innings. Wesley claims a 5-3 record while allowing 36 hits and 24 runs while striking out 33 while Willis claims a 3-2 record while allowing 42 hits and 26 runs while striking out 57.
UT will expect to see all three of these pitches this weekend and will undoubtedly be challenged by its ability to strike batters out.
Other than their 19-run explosion against Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State is not a very high scoring team. Great pitching staffs of teams like Florida and Oklahoma have completely shut this offense down, and even lesser competition like Stamford, Furman and Jacksonville State all held the Bulldogs to three runs or less. Tennessee’s elite pitching staff featuring Erin Edmoundson and a now healthy Ashley Rogers should certainly have their way this weekend in a favorable matchup.
Even with MSU’s scoring troubles, it does have some good batters to watch out for. Chloe Malau’ulu bats second and leads the team in hits with 38 on the year with a .373 average. Mia Davidson is the best power hitter on the team with 14 home runs and 30 RBIs to go along with 33 hits and a .393 average. Other good hitters for the Bulldogs are Paige Cook with 29 hits and 6 home runs and Madisyn Kennedy with 24 hits and five home runs.
Every weekend in the SEC is a battle and no one should be overlooked, so expect Tennessee to be focused and ready to take care of business as it continues its climb up the polls.
The series will kick off on Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at 6 p.m. EST. Saturday's game will be at 2 p.m. EST while Sunday game will be at noon EST.