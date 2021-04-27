Ashley Morgan was named the SEC Player of the Week and a National Fast Pitch Association Top Performer after Tennessee’s win last weekend over No. 21 Georgia.
Morgan’s win is the second consecutive week that a Lady Vol has won SEC player of the week and third time total this season.
Morgan was phenomenal from the plate this weekend, going 8-for-12 with a 1.200 slugging percentage. Morgan had six RBIs and a homer on the weekend.
Morgan’s impressive weekend added to a phenomenal season. Morgan has emerged as one of Tennessee’s most reliable hitters, batting at a .416 mark, and racking up six homeruns and 23 RBIs.
Morgan and the rest of the Lady Vols will look to continue their success this weekend against Auburn. Game one of the three game series will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Friday in Auburn, Alabama.