A solo home run from Kiki Milloy and a three-run shot by Zaida Puni gave the Lady Vols the four runs they needed to defeat South Carolina 4-2 and win their first regular season SEC championship since 2007.
“I’m just so happy for them,” head coach Karen Weekly said on winning the championship. “They worked so hard. They battled through ups and downs.”
The Lady Vols needed another comeback to see off the Gamecocks.
“In the middle [of the game], it looked like we might not get back up off the mat, but they did,” Weekly said.
Tennessee starting pitcher Karlyn Pickens sent the Gamecocks down in order in the top of the first inning. Milloy opened the bottom half of the inning with her 20th home run of the season, setting a single-season Tennessee record.
“We needed to set a tone in the first at-bat and come out swinging, and she did that,” Weekly said on Milloy’s home run.
Zoe Laneaux led off the second with a base hit but was caught stealing to end the inning. Gamecock pitcher Donnie Gobourne sent the Lady Vols down in order in the bottom of the inning.
With two outs, Brooke Blankenship poked a base hit into right field. After stealing second, Blankenship scored on a Jordan Fabian infield single to tie the game. Milloy reached on a two-out walk and stole second but could not be driven in.
Aniyah Black reached on a two-out walk. After pinch runner Haley Simpson advanced to second on a passed ball and to third on a wild pitch, a throwing error by Puni allowed Simpson to score and Giulia Desiderio to reach base and advance to second. McKenna Gibson opened the bottom of the fourth with a walk, but pinch runner Brylee Mesusan was too aggressive on the basepaths and doubled up on a flyout from Rylie West. Mackenzie Donihoo struck out to end the inning.
Brooke Blankenship hit a single up the middle, but pinch runner Kyye Ricks made the final out of the top of the fifth due to leaving first base early. After a two-out walk from Katie Taylor and an intentional walk of Milloy, Puni sent a three-run home run off the scoreboard to give Tennessee its second lead of the afternoon.
Puni cited encouragement from Milloy as to why she was able to hit the home run.
“It started before that in the dugout,” Puni said on her home run. “She came up to me and told me to lock in and that I was going to have a big hit or a big play on defense.”
Milloy continued to talk to Puni from first base after she was walked.
“She was yelling at me,” Puni said. “I could hear her. I could feel her. That is just who she is and I love that.”
Weekly knew that Puni would be able to make a play in such a big moment.
“She’s such an amazing player, but more than that an amazing person,” Weekly said. “You just know that Zaida is going to give us a great at-bat.”
Payton Gottshall entered to pitch the sixth inning and allowed a one-out walk but rebounded with two outs to conclude the inning. The Lady Vols got two runners on but neither was able to score. Gottshall sent the Gamecock batters down in order to clinch the second regular season SEC championship in Tennessee history.
The Lady Vols will look for a series sweep tomorrow in the last game of the regular season.
