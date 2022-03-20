The No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols couldn’t overcome a big deficit Saturday afternoon and fell for a second day in a row against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks 9-6 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Hogs jumped all over UT early, taking a 4-0 lead after two innings. Tennessee stormed back to make the score 5-4 with Arkansas on top going into the seventh inning, but an Arkansas grand slam in the final frame gave the Razorbacks a 9-4 lead and was too much for the Lady Vols to overcome.
For Tennessee (19-8, 2-2 SEC), the loss was their second in a row after a ten game winning streak. Arkansas (19-4, 2-0 SEC) wrapped up a series win in Knoxville to start SEC play off in an impressive way.
Three Tennessee pitchers took a swing at stopping the highest scoring team in the SEC. Sophomore Bailey McCachren started the game in the circle for the Lady Vols and allowed four runs on two hits and one walk in two innings of play. Freshman Nicola Simpson came in in relief for McCachren and performed extremely well, allowing just one run on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in four innings.
Erin Edmoundson was brought in in the seventh to close the game out, but the usually incredible Edmoundson allowed an Arkansas grand slam that put the game out of reach for Tennessee. McCachren was given the loss officially, moving her record to 3-2 on the year.
For Arkansas, it was reigning SEC pitcher of the year Mary Haff that was given the win, her eighth on the season in 10 tries. Haff was one of four Razorback pitchers that played just well enough as a group to give Arkansas the win.
The scoring started right off the bat for the Hogs in the first inning. Danielle Gibson slammed a two-run homer to right center field that scored left fielder Hannah McEwen and made the score 2-0.
After holding the Lady Vols scoreless in their side of the inning, Arkansas added on to their lead in the second after a Tennessee fielding error allowed Spencer Prigge to get on base and for Linnie Malkin to score from third. A sacrifice fly by center fielder KB Sides allowed Cally Kildow to score and gave Arkansas a 4-0 lead.
Amanda Ayala stopped the bleeding for Tennessee in the third by blasting a ball over the center field wall to give her her fourth home run of the season.
Ayala continued to will Tennessee to a comeback in the fourth with a single up the middle that scored Kaitlin Parsons and Rylie West and made the score 4-3.
The teams traded runs in the fifth inning. For Arkansas, McEwen scored off of a Gibson single and then for Tennessee, Ashley Morgan hit a solo home run, bringing the score to 5-4.
After a scoreless sixth, Arkansas loaded the bases in the seventh, setting up a game changing Gibson swing of the bat that carried the ball out of play over the right field wall. The grand slam extended Arkansas’s lead to 9-4 and made Tennessee’s comeback chances look slim.
Tennessee’s side of the final frame started promisingly. Two Volunteers got on base and a Caliyah Thompson single to left field scored both base runners and brought UT within three. The rally would end there though as the Lady Vols couldn’t get anything else going.
Tennessee will look to take the final game of the series against the Hogs on Sunday March 20 at 1:30 p.m. EST.