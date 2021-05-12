Tennessee advanced to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Wednesday on a walk-off double from Ivy Davis.
The game was slow at first, with most of the game being locked at 1-1.
Tennessee got on the board first with a sacrifice fly from Ally Shipman to drive in Amanda Ayala. The Aggies answered back in the third with a homer to tie things up. From there, the game was defense-heavy.
Ashley Rogers was firing on all cylinders tonight, with 13 strikeouts on the game. Despite pitching nine innings, Rogers limited the Aggies to just four hits. Rogers picked up the win to improve her record to 24-8.
After going into a ninth inning, Texas A&M hit a huge home run to give the Aggies the lead.
The Lady Vols didn’t have plans to go home early, and got Rylie West and Chelsea Seggern in scoring position with Ivy Davis up to the plate. Davis then hit a double to send West and Seggern towards the plate. West got home to tie the game, and Seggern beat the ball home to give the Lady Vols the lead and the game.
Tennessee will now play Arkansas tomorrow afternoon. The game will immediately follow Missouri vs. LSU. Tomorrow’s contest against Arkansas will be the first time the Lady Vols have faced the Razorbacks this season.