Tennessee softball won game three of its weekend series on Sunday to pick up a sweep over the Auburn Tigers. The win was Tennessee’s fourth SEC series win, and first series sweep of the season.
The game was a defensive one, with the final score being 2-1. Auburn struck first, picking up its first run in the first inning on an RBI single.
The Lady Vols didn’t answer back until the fourth inning, when Ivy Davis doubled to right field to drive in Ally Shipman and Josie Willingham, Tennessee’s only two runs of the day.
The rest of the game was defense-heavy, with the two teams trading outs back and forth. Part of the reason for that was a phenomenal pitching effort from both teams.
For the Lady Vols, Ashley Rogers and Callie Turner were the pitchers on the day. Turner pitched just one inning, with Rogers pitching six. Rogers nabbed six strikeouts and allowed just one hit in her win over Auburn’s Shelby Lowe.
The Lady Vols will stay on the road this week as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, for a doubleheader against Mississippi State. Game one will be at 2 p.m. ET with the second following at 4:30 p.m.