No. 14 Tennessee rallied from a three-run deficit at home Saturday afternoon and used a two-run Zaida Puni home run to walk off Texas A&M, 7-5. The victory marked win number 1,200 for Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly in her career.
The Lady Vols (28-12, 9-6 SEC) got the weekend series started on the right foot after losing their second conference series of the season last weekend against Georgia. The Aggies (24-15, 3-10 SEC) continued their rough SEC season where they have failed to take game one in any of their conference series.
“We talked a lot this week about having the ability to come back but haven’t proven that in a game,” Weekly said. “That was something our offense was determined to do so what was really cool in the dugout was that no matter what the score, there was never an up and down, we just just kind of stayed steady.”
Erin Edmoundson started the game off in the circle for Tennessee, Edmoundson made it 5.2 innings and allowed five runs off of six hits while walking three and striking out four. Freshman Nicola Simpson replaced her in the sixth inning and closed the game out strong, not allowing any runs or hits. Simpson was given the win, her first of the season.
“I never felt like they were getting to Erin, I just felt like she just made a couple of mistakes," Weekly said. "The decision to go to Nicola was more that they were back to the start of the lineup the third time through and we felt like there were some hitters at that point that Nicola’s stuff could be effective with."
After a scoreless first inning, Tennessee started things off in the second with an RBI double to center field that scored McKenna Gibson. Both pitchers had the opposing lineups figured out until the scoring floodgates opened in the fourth inning.
The Aggies got two runners on base at second and third before Katie Dack flied out to deep center field to allow the runners to advance. Catcher Mayce Allen followed that up a few at-bats late with a three run bomb that made the score 4-1 with A&M on top.
The Lady Vols didn’t stay down long though, as they punched right back in their side of the fourth. Anna Fox attempted to steal second, and an errant throw allowed Katie Taylor to score from third. Ivy Davis then recorded an RBI double that scored Fox from third and made the score 4-3.
Tennessee tied things up in the fifth with a sacrifice fly of their own, this one by Ashley Morgan that scored Lair Beautae.
Texas A&M reclaimed their lead in the sixth with an RBI single by Mayce Allen, but the Lady Vols evened the score in their side of the inning with Ivy Davis recording her second RBI of the night, this time a single to right field.
With the score tied 5-5 heading into the final frame, the freshman Simpson was given the ball in the circle and took down the Aggies easily. Tennessee then ended things in dramatic, walk-off fashion with a two run homer from the transfer Puni over the right field wall that gave them a 7-5 win.
“Zaida just needed a second chance," Weekly said. "Sometimes as a freshman you have some freshman struggles whether they’re on the field, off the field, academics or whatever they might be, and sometimes you just need a new perspective, a new opportunity and I knew Zaida had the ability."
Tennessee will look to clinch the series against the Aggies on Easter Sunday, April 17 at 4 p.m. EST.