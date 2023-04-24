Another offensive explosion lead No. 4 Tennessee to complete its sweep of Florida, winning by a score of 10-6. The Lady Vols scored at least nine runs in each of their three games over the weekend.
After a poor outing on Sunday, Karlyn Pickens started in the circle once again. She opened her outing with three base hits, culminating in Charla Echols plating Skylar Wallace to take a 1-0 advantage. Pickens did rebound for three consecutive outs to limit the damage.
“I thought Karlyn did some things a lot better tonight, so I really think she took a step forward,” head coach Karen Weekly said of Pickens in the circle. “When you start off the game with a couple infield singles, that is rough. But I really was proud of her limiting the damage in the first inning.
The Lady Vols responded in short order. Kiki Milloy opened the inning with a base hit and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. McKenna Gibson drove Milloy in with a base hit of their own.
The Gators would then fire back and take a more substantial lead. Emily Wilkie opened the second inning with a home run into the right field bleachers. Wallace hit a three-run homer over the right field wall to increase the lead to four. Pickens exited in favor of Payton Gottshall, who recorded three outs to end the frame.
“In the second inning, Wallace delivers that big blow and I just felt like we needed to change things up,” Weekly said on the pitching change. “We didn’t want to let the score get away from us.”
Once again, the Tennessee offense fired back. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and Katie Taylor singled, while Milloy was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Lair Beautae drove in two runs with a base hit, while a Zaida Puni walk plated Milloy. Florida’s lead of four runs was quickly cut down to one.
Pal Egan led off the third inning with a double, but Gottshall worked around her to not allow any more runners aboard. Tennessee loaded the bases with two outs, but Beautae grounded out to end the inning without scoring.
The Florida lineup went down in order in the top of the fourth. Tennessee took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the inning with a base hit from Mackenzie Donihoo. Koutsoyanopulos scored on an error put into play by Jamison Brockenbrough to increase the lead to two.
As they have all night, the Gator lineup responded. Echols hit a home run into center field to cut the deficit to one. Gottshall did not allow any further damage, recording three outs to hold onto Tennessee’s advantage. Rylie West fired back with a three-run home run into center field for her second homer of the series.
“It’s been awesome to see her be consistent day to day. That’s the thing we need from Rylie. She has the capability. We see it every day in practice. I think this weekend should give her a lot of confidence.”
A diving defensive effort from Donihoo to begin a double play kept the Gators off the board in the top of the sixth inning. Although Tennessee did not add to the lead in the bottom of the sixth, Gottshall finished her six innings of relief with three outs to finish the sweep.
Weekly was very happy with Gottshall’s performance, and strong pitching was not unexpected.
“She just competes,” Weekly said. “You just see it in the way she plays. She loves being out there. She loves being with her teammates and her teammates love playing behind her. She just has a lot of fun, and I think that makes everyone relax and play with a lot of energy.”
The Lady Vols will next meet Arkansas in Fayetteville beginning on Saturday.
