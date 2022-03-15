The No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols recovered from a shaky start to come back and beat in-state rival Memphis 8-4 at the Midstate Classic in Columbia, Tennessee.
The win was Tennessee’s 10th straight and moved its record to 19-6 overall.
The start of the game was a disaster for Tennessee’s pitching. Sophomore Ryleigh White began the game in the circle and she quickly allowed two Memphis base runners. The Tigers' Kendall Lee singled to left center field and scored Alexis Dale, making the score 1-0.
White was then replaced by fellow sophomore Bailey McCachren. McCachren couldn’t get out of the rough spot she was put in and allowed a three-run homer by Taylor Smrt to give the Tiger’s a 4-0 lead in the opening frame.
Star graduate-transfer Erin Edmoundson replaced McCachren to start the second inning and performed in her typical dominant fashion. In six innings in the circle, Edmoundson allowed only one hit and one walk while striking out five Memphis batters. Edmoundson didn’t allow a single run and moved her impressive record to 12-1 on the season.
After being down 4-0 after the first half-inning of play, Tennessee responded immediately. Amanda Ayala started the scoring for UT with an RBI single through the right side that scored Kiki Milloy. Sophomore Zaida Puni recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice that scored Ayala, and then Madison Gibson added an RBI single of her own that scored Rylie West and made the score 4-3.
The two teams went scoreless for the next two innings, until an Ayala two-run homer gave Tennessee a 5-4 lead in the fourth.
The Lady Vols weren’t done scoring as they added two more runs in the fifth. With the bases loaded, Caliyah Thompson grounded out, but not before scoring Ashley Morgan from third. Lair Beautae then singled, allowing pinch-runner Shakara Goodloe to score.
Tennessee went on to add one more run in the sixth when Puni singled through the right side, allowing West to score her second run of the day, making the score 8-4.
Tennessee will return to SEC play this weekend when it faces No. 10 Arkansas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for a three-game series. Friday’s game will take place at 6:00 p.m. EST, while Saturday and Sunday’s games will take place at 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. EST, respectively.