The No. 17 Tennessee softball team started its weekend off with double-header action hosting Dartmouth and Virginia on the first day of the Tennessee Invitational on Friday. The Lady Vols were able to run-rule Dartmouth in five innings 8-0 and edge out Virginia 7-5 after being down early.
“It was a good day overall,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “Obviously opening with two wins is what we wanted at the end of the day. I thought we played a really clean game against Dartmouth. Tonight (against Virginia) wasn't quite so clean. It was a very difficult game, we had to scratch and claw our way back into it, but I'm really proud of our offense for picking this up.”
In the opening game, Tennessee (12-6) played a flawless five innings of softball, touting nine hits with three home runs and zero errors against Dartmouth (2-4). Their offensive efforts helped Lady Vols cruise to a comfortable 8-0 victory to start off their weekend campaign.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Bailey McCachren made her seventh appearance in the circle for the Lady Vols. The young talent was able to completely shut out Dartmouth’s bats and hold them scoreless for a majority of the game. She gave up just one hit in five innings pitched.
McCachren ended with two strikeouts on just 47 pitches earning her second win of the season for Tennessee.
The Big Orange was productive all game scoring in four of the five innings played. Tennessee was led by junior outfielder Kiki Milloy who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Sophomore Rylie West was right behind her going 2-for-3 with a home run of her own.
Against Virginia (10-8), the Lady Vols found themselves down two runs in the early innings, but eventually battled back and took game two, 7-5.
Freshman Nicola Simpson got the nod in game two for Tennessee. The freshman right-handed pitcher struggled against Virginia as she gave up a home run in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second. She was relieved by Erin Edmoundson who got the Lady Vols out of the frame.
Virginia was able to see the ball well and have a two-run advantage over the Lady Vols going into the third.
“It's a one-pitch focus,” Weekly said on being down. “As long as we just stay in the moment playing one pitch at a time, not getting too excited, and not feeling like we have to win the game with one swing. I really feel like our offense is unstoppable when our mindset is right.”
Momentum changed for the Lady Vols in the third and fourth innings. Sophomore Zaida Puni started the rally with a deep home run to the right field to tie the game at 4-4. She was influential in both outings for the Lady Vols.
“I saw she was throwing it a lot up,” Puni said. “ I was just looking for my pitch and whatever she was throwing I was just trying to battle.”
In the next inning, after the Cavaliers intentionally walked Milloy with two outs to bring Ayala up to bat, the super senior didn't back down from the moment, and she hit a bases-clearing triple to put the Vols up 4-6. West would follow up with another triple to end the inning.
The Lady Vols regained the lead and never looked back. Closing out the game was Tennessee’s senior pitcher Ashley Rogers. She shut down the Cavaliers and secured Lady Vols’ second win of the day.
Rogers finished with two strikeouts and earned her third save of the season. While a stellar performance tonight, this was her first appearance back in the circle after missing the last few games.
“She has been battling some injuries still that started in Clearwater,” Weekly said. “We've been trying to work our way back. We have been trying to not give her too many pitched, too many innings at one time. Tonight it worked out well for us but obviously, we want to get her out as much as we can.”