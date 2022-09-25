Fall ball returned for 2022 on Sunday with Tennessee softball beating Pfeiffer University 21-3 in a 9-inning exhibition game at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
After their season ended back in June at the hands of Oregon State in the Knoxville Regional finals the Lady Vols were red hot to begin their 8-game fall schedule.
Junior Ryleigh White got the call to start in the circle and retired all six batters she faced, recording two strikeouts in her 2.0 innings pitched.
It was an almost perfect day for the Tennessee pitchers with the Lady Vols having a perfect game going right into the later stages of the game.
Nicola Simpson and Payton Gottshall were perfect throughout their relief assignments with Simpson recording two strikeouts and Gottshall with five strikeouts.
Freshman Charli Orsini from Kellyville, Australia, and Karlyn Pickens from Weaverville, North Carolina, also got to pitch for the first time in Tennessee orange.
The bats got rolling in the second inning with Tennessee recording six runs. NFCA All-American Kiki Milloy did not waste any time in her first at-bat jumping on a pitch, sending it down the third base line for a one-out triple. The Lady Vols recorded back-to-back triples when Mackenzie Donihoo sent a drive to center field.
The Lady Vols were up 10-0 in the bottom of the sixth when freshmans Destiny Rodriguez and Taylor Pannell delivered back-to-back home runs. Rodriguez sent her shot out to right center field and Pannell with a no-doubter well over the wall in left.
Grace Keene and Rodriguez tacked on more runs in the seventh before Pannell went opposite field for her second home run of the game giving Tennessee an 18-0 lead. Keene and Pannell once again brought home runs in the bottom of the eighth capping off an excellent afternoon.
The Falcons got on the board late thanks to a solo home run down the left field line before adding two more runs in the ninth.
Fall ball continues this coming Friday night with the Lady Vols taking on Tennessee Tech with the first pitch at 6 pm E.T. All games of the 2022 fall softball schedule will take place at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.