The No. 15 Tennessee Lady Vols split two games at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Thursday. UT took down Notre Dame via run-rule with an 11-3 victory, but No. 6 Florida State handed the Lady Vols their first defeat of the season in a 9-3 loss.
The biggest story for Tennessee on Thursday was the loss of star pitcher Ashley Rogers for the rest of the weekend with an undisclosed illness.
Rogers started the game against the Fighting Irish but did not seem like herself, giving up three runs before being pulled after the second inning. She left the ballpark after the win to rest at the team hotel.
Texas Tech transfer Erin Edmoundson recorded her third win of the young season after replacing Rogers in the circle. Edmoundson didn’t allow a single hit the rest of the way while walking one and striking out three.
The Irish started off strong with a two-run home run by Karina Gaskins in the first, but the Lady Vols responded impressively with a Kiki Milloy solo home run followed by three RBI singles by Ashley Morgan, Kelcy Leach and Kaitlin Parsons that added four more Tennessee runs and made the score 5-2 after one.
Notre Dame added its last score of the game in the second with an RBI single by Emma Clark, but UT once again responded with an Ivy Davis two-run home run to make the score 7-3 through two innings.
Both teams were held scoreless until Tennessee exploded again for four runs in the sixth behind a Leach RBI double, a Lair Beautae RBI single, and an Amanda Ayala two-RBI single that ended the game due to the run-rule and gave Tennessee an 11-3 win.
The second game of the day for the Lady Vols did not go nearly as well as the first. Tennessee’s pitching staff struggled without Rogers’ presence as newcomers had to be thrown in the game against a great team in Florida State.
Bailey McCachren started the game in the circle for Tennessee, giving up four runs on three hits in the first three innings of play. McCachren was replaced by freshman Nicola Simpson in the fourth. Simpson only lasted one inning where she gave up three runs.
Samantha Bender came in for Simpson and pitched a solid fifth inning before loading the bases in the sixth, forcing McCachren to come back in after three innings of rest. McCrachren allowed two more runs in the sixth.
Florida State started the game with a two out, two-run homer by Kalei Harding. The score would stay 2-0 until the fourth where the Seminoles put the game out of reach.
FSU scored five runs in that fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Mack Leonard off of Simpson that made the score 7-0.
The Lady Vols didn’t quit, as they responded with two runs in the fifth. A Kaitlin Parsons bunt scored Beautae from third and an Ayala single drove in Parsons.
Tennessee would add another run in the sixth behind a Beautae sacrifice fly that scored Ivy Davis and made the score 7-3. Florida State added insurance in the sixth as they loaded the bases and added two more runs that made the score 9-3.
Tennessee, however, failed to get anything going in the seventh, and it took its first loss of the season.
The Lady Vols are now 5-1 on the season and will play again Friday, Feb. 18 against No. 5 Washington at 12:30 p.m. EST and then again against No. 12 Clemson at 6 p.m. EST.