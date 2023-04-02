The Tennessee bats exploded on Sunday in College Station, as the Lady Vols defeated Texas A&M 9-2 to win the weekend series. Karlyn Pickens threw ten strikeouts in her no-hit relief appearance which went six and two-thirds innings.
Emiley Kennedy started in the circle for the Aggies, making her first appearance of the weekend. She opened the game by striking out Kiki Milloy but allowed Rylie West to knock a single into right field. McKenna Gibson reached after being hit by a pitch. West scored from second on a passed ball, which allowed Gibson to advance to third base. Zaida Puni was hit by a pitch in the elbow to reach first base. Katie Taylor was hit as well, which was the third hit batter in a row. Lair Beautae walked to drive in a run and give the Lady Vols two runs in the first inning.
Payton Gottshall started in the circle for Tennessee. She started her outing by walking Keely Williams. A one-out Trinity Cannon single allowed Williams to move to third base. Williams scored on a single from Aiyana Coleman into left field. Rylen Wiggins also singled into left field, which loaded the bases with one out. Koko Wooley was hit by a pitch, which drove in a run to tie the game. Pickens entered and recorded two outs without allowing a run.
Kennedy sent the Lady Vols down in order in the top of the second inning. Williams earned a one-out walk against Pickens in the bottom half of the inning. Williams advanced to second on a wild pitch, but two consecutive outs by Pickens stranded her at second base.
Gibson opened the third inning with a walk. Kennedy recorded three straight outs to prevent the Lady Vols from getting passed first base. Pickens retired the Aggies in order to keep the contest tied through three innings.
With one out in the top of the fourth inning, Giulia Koutsoyanopulos was hit by a pitch, the fourth batter to be hit in the elbow for Tennessee in the game. She advanced to second base on a groundout from Amanda Ahlin. Koutsoyanopulos scored on a base hit from Milloy, who advanced to second on the throw home. Riley Valentine walked for Texas A&M and stole second base. Valentine advanced to third base on a productive out before Williams walked for a third time. Valentine attempted to score on a wild pitch but was tagged out by Koutsoyanopulos, making the final out of the inning.
Gibson was walked to open the fifth inning by relief pitcher Madison Preston. Taylor was hit by a pitch, the fifth Tennessee batter to be hit in the game. Beautae loaded the bases by reaching on a fielding error. Emily Leavitt then replaced Preston and recorded a force out at home before Koutsoyanopulos cleared the bases with a 3-RBI double. Pinch hitter Jamison Brockenbrough hit a base hit, and Koutsoyanopulos scored on a poor fielding effort after the play. Brockenbrough advanced to third base on the play. Milloy continued the rally, driving in Brockenbrough with a single through the infield into left. Milloy stole second for her 23rd stolen base of the year. West flew out to end a five-run Tennessee inning.
Emily Cottrill reached on a Tennessee fielding error before Cannon was hit by a pitch. Thanks to a good defensive play by Puni, Coleman hit into a double play. Wiggins was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Wooley grounded out to end the inning.
Gibson walked to open the sixth inning. Puni was hit by a pitch to give the Lady Vols to runners on base. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt. Beautae reached on a throwing error, but neither runner could advance. Donihoo reached on a fielder’s choice, but Gibson was called out at home. Koutsoyanopulos walked, which scored a run. Brockenbrough grounded out to end the inning. Valentine was hit by a pitch but was caught stealing second base. Pickens also recorded a strikeout and lineout in the inning.
The Lady Vols went down in order in the seventh inning. Cannon was able to muster a two-out walk, but nothing came of the play, as Pickens recorded her tenth strikeout of her outing.
Tennessee will next play in the Tennessee Invitational against Mercer and Baylor beginning on Thursday.
