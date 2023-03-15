No. 4 Tennessee added to its 16-game winning streak with a 6-1 win over Austin Peay at the Midstate Classic in Columbia. Ashley Rogers threw over four scoreless innings in the contest, while Mackenzie Donihoo led the way for the Lady Vols with two doubles and three RBIs.
As the designated home team, Tennessee began in the field in Columbia. Starting pitcher Karlyn Pickens faced some trouble but was able to come out of the inning unscathed. The Lady Vols went down in order in the bottom of the first. Pickens sent the Governors down in order in the top of the second. Tennessee was able to have a runner reach in the second inning but could not score during the inning.
Morgan Zuege led off the third inning for Austin Peay with a base hit before stealing second base. Zuege advanced to third on a ground out from Megan Hodum. Rogers then entered for the Lady Vols in the circle. Rogers began her outing by striking out Kendyl Weinzapfel for the second out of the inning. Zuege scored on a wild pitch for the first run of the game, and Rogers struck out Lexi Osowski-Anderson to end the inning.
Tennessee responded in short order. Katie Taylor walked and was brought in by a Mackenzie Donihoo RBI-double, leveling the contest at one. Kiki Milloy walked to add a second baserunner with one out. McKenna Gibson grounded into a double play to end the inning, leaving the game tied after three innings.
Rogers struck out the side in the top half of the fourth inning. Austin Peay pitcher Jordan Benefiel could not achieve the same, allowing Giulia Koutsoyanopulos to give the Lady Vols their lead on a solo home run. Jamison Brockenbrough and Destiny Rodriguez both reached in the inning as well. Brockenbrough scored on a base hit from Amanda Ahlin to increase the Lady Vol lead to two. Rodriguez would not be driven in during the fourth inning as Donihoo flew out, ending the inning for Tennessee with a 3-1 lead.
Milloy singled up the middle to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. Milloy later stole second. Koutsoyanopulos took first base on balls with two outs. Neither runner was driven in, as Brockenbrough popped out to third base to end the inning.
Rogers held the Governors scoreless in the top of the sixth inning, striking out three batters. Taylor and Ahlin both reached in the bottom of the inning. Both were driven in by a 2-RBI double from Donihoo, which added to the Lady Vol lead. Milloy plated Donihoo with an RBI single. Although Milloy stole second, she did not score. Tennessee had a five-run lead to protect in the seventh inning.
They did protect it, with Ashley Rogers throwing two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning. The Lady Vols won 6-1.
Next for Tennessee is No. 10 LSU, who opened SEC play with a series win over South Carolina. That series begins Friday in Baton Rouge.
