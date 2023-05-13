Tennessee took home its first SEC tournament title in 12 years and third in program history with a 3-1 win over South Carolina.
The Lady Vols (44-8, 20-5 SEC) recently became the SEC regular season champs last weekend and now add to their historic season with another title.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game today, and it definitely was,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “But I’m just really proud of these guys and the way they came through.”
Payton Gottshall started the game, allowing one run in five innings of work. Ashley Rogers relieved her with two scoreless innings for the save.
“I just knew mentally I was going to have to be better,” Gottshall said. “I knew that I had to come out even better and focus on attacking them.”
Jamison Brockenbrough was the standout offensively, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Her third-inning double was the only offense by either team after the first inning. The performance by Brockenbrough speaks to how any player from the Lady Vol lineup can make noise.
“When we play an opponent, they know that they can’t take anything off,” Milloy said. “One through nine, we are solid and we will stay solid.”
Zoe Laneaux opened the offense for the Gamecocks with a one-out triple and was driven in by a sacrifice fly from Riley Blampied. Tennessee began their scoring in the bottom of the first with a walk by Zaida Puni and a double from McKenna Gibson. A Rylie West base hit drove in Puni, tying the game at one after one inning.
Tennessee threatened once again in the second inning. Following a Jamison Brockenbrough double and a two-out intentional walk of Kiki Milloy in the bottom of the second, Karsen Ochs entered to pitch and retired Puni to end the inning.
McKenna Gibson led off the bottom half of the third inning with a base hit. Later in the inning, Rylie West reached on a fielding error while Mackenzie Donihoo hit an infield single. With the bases loaded, Brockenbrough’s double drove in two baserunners to give the Lady Vols their first lead of the game.
A leadoff double from Milloy and a walk earned by McKenna Gibson posed a threat for relief pitcher Donnie Gobourne in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Gobourne finished the inning with two consecutive strikeouts.
Emma Sellers attempted to spark a two-out rally with a base hit up the middle, but Gottshall forced a flyout. Brockenbrough recorded her third hit in the bottom half of the inning but could not be driven in.
Ashley Rogers entered to pitch in the top of the sixth inning and struck out the side. After a walk by Katie Taylor, Gobourne was able to get three consecutive outs.
Aniyah Black led off the seventh inning with a leadoff double, but Rogers was able to record three straight outs to complete the tournament championship.
South Carolina put up an impressive fight as part of their three-win weekend. The tournament performance will cement the Gamecocks’ place in the NCAA tournament.
“I could not be more proud of how the South Carolina softball team played this weekend,” Gamecock head coach Beverly Smith said.
Hearing Rocky Top playing at Bogle Park was a special moment for the Lady Vols.
“Let the other SEC teams be sick of it,” Milloy said. “I love hearing it.”
