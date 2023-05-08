Down one run in the bottom of the fifth inning on Saturday, Zaida Puni hit a three-run home run to vault Tennessee into the lead and bring the SEC regular season championship within reach. With the help of the defense behind her, Payton Gottshall was able to hold South Carolina scoreless in the sixth.
One out away from the first SEC championship since 2007, a fly ball came to Kiki Milloy, who had been a leader on the Lady Vols since she arrived in Knoxville in 2020. Milloy caught it for the final out of the game.
As the team was celebrating, head coach Karen Weekly received a shower of ice and water, a moment she will not soon forget.
“They can throw 10 buckets of whatever on me,” Weekly said. “I don’t care. It’s worth it.”
With Saturday’s 4-2 win over South Carolina, Tennessee clinched its first SEC regular season championship since 2007 and its second in program history.
The Lady Vols finished the season with a 19-5 conference record, two and a half games ahead of second-place Georgia. Weekly credits the leadership of her team as the source of the team’s success.
“They believe in each other,” Weekly said. “It has become a player-led team. On good teams, the coaches lead. On great teams, the players lead.”
Milloy agrees with Weekly’s assessment of the strength of the team.
“We talk about being player-led a lot, and we have seen that a lot the past couple of weeks,” Milloy said. “We are taking control. Obviously, Karen and the coaches are still there, but us taking accountability for ourselves puts a lot of trust in each other, and you can see that on the field.”
Although several players have stepped up in certain moments throughout the season, the main source of leadership for the Lady Vols is Milloy. Throughout her first four seasons with the team, Milloy has been a valuable asset to the Tennessee softball program.
“Kiki inspires belief in everybody,” Weekly said. “Kiki is a winner. She always believes that she is going to win and we are going to win. She just spreads that to everybody.”
Milloy takes pride in being a leader on the Lady Vols.
“It means everything,” Milloy said on her leadership role. “The culture starts with the leadership. If you do not have good leadership, the culture is going to fall.”
Although Milloy could have had an opportunity to transfer to a program to immediately win, she decided to stay at Tennessee to try to build a strong program.
“A lot of people jump when they think the grass is greener somewhere else, and that is not Kiki Milloy,” Weekly said. “That is why she is such a special human being and she is going to be such a great success whatever she does in life.”
The two seniors that were honored on senior day on Saturday were Ashley Rogers and Shakara Goodloe. Both players finished their careers as SEC regular season champions thanks to the win on Saturday.
“Seeing [Ashley’s] journey throughout her college career and knowing that this where it is starting to come to an end is really great for her,” Milloy said. “Shakara is the most selfless person. Seeing her come out here and cheer with the SEC sign was great.”
More important than anything else for the Lady Vols is character. Weekly truly believes that the quality of person in her dugout and clubhouse is much more important than the amount of softball talent they bring to the team.
“You do not win with talent,” Weekly said. “You win with really good people. We have got 24 good people.”
