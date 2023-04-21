Coming off of a sweep of Kentucky and a midweek win over Kennesaw State, No. 4 Tennessee (35-5, 13-2 SEC) looks to extend its two-game lead over Georgia during its series against No. 14 Florida (32-11, 8-7 SEC), who won its series against the Bulldogs last week.
Florida currently sits in sixth in the SEC standings, five games behind the Lady Vols. Even though they remain in the top half of the conference, the Gators were still expecting to finish higher, as they were picked by the SEC coaches to win the regular season championship.
“There is a reason they were picked to finish first in the SEC,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “They bring back pretty much everybody from their offense and their top two pitchers. They might have struggled a little bit early on. That was kind of surprising. But they’ve seemed to really hit their groove and they are playing their best softball right now.”
Florida should be able to build momentum after a series win against Georgia and a 7-3 win over South Florida at home on Wednesday. The Gators also have series wins over Missouri and Auburn during conference play.
The Gator lineup includes plenty of power hitting, including junior infielder Skylar Wallace. Wallace averages .471 on the season with 13 home runs, with a .512 average in conference play. Wallace also has 26 stolen bases on 27 attempts this year, leading her team in swiped bags.
As a lineup, Florida hits .334 with 49 home runs on the season. The Gators also have a stolen base success rate of 95%. The Tennessee rotation will need to keep Florida off the basepaths because of Florida’s running ability.
“We have to continue to pitch well,” Weekly said. “It all starts there.”
The Gator pitching staff has an earned run average of 2.95 on the season and a WHIP of 1.22. Florida’s pitchers have allowed 29 home runs this year, which is an area where Tennessee could take advantage considering the home run abilities of Kiki Milloy and McKenna Gibson, who each hit three home runs in the Kentucky series.
Monica Abbott will be in Knoxville for all three games this weekend, participating in the alumni day festivities on Saturday as well as signing copies of her new book, Rise & Shine: the Monica Abbott Story, on Sunday. Abbott will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Monday evening’s game.
“We don’t get to see Monica that often because she spent her entire professional career over in Japan, and when she’s back in the states she’s in California where she is from,” Weekly said. “We really just look forward to the times that she does come back to Knoxville. It’s going to be great to welcome her home and to celebrate her retirement and a phenomenal professional career.”
Each of the three games in the series will be televised, with Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET start airing on ESPNU. Sunday evening’s game will air on SEC Network, while Monday’s SEC Network telecast will be part of the network’s “Mic'd Up Monday” series.
