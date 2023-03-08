No. 5 Tennessee defeated Tennessee Tech 19-0 in five innings. Charli Orsini and Ryleigh White combined to throw a shutout, while Lair Beautae returned from injury with a three-RBI night.
Orsini started in the circle for Tennessee. After striking out Abby Shoulders, the next two batters grounded out. A Kiki Milloy walk, McKenna Gibson hit by pitch and Rylie West walk loaded the bases for Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, who lined a two-RBI double into right field. After a review, Lair Beautae hits an infield single, allowing West to score. Destiny Rodriguez drove Koutsoyanopulos in with a single to left field. The Lady Vols led by four after one inning.
A diving catch from Milloy helped the Lady Vols send the Golden Eagles down in order again. Mackenzie Donihoo walked to lead off the inning. Milloy hit a single into left field. Gibson drove Donihoo in with an RBI single after a successful double steal. Koutsoyanopulos reached on a fielding error to load the bases. Katie Taylor walked in a run before Beautae hit a two-RBI single to give Tennessee an eight-run lead.
Ella Bishop led off the third inning for Tennessee Tech by lining a base hit into left. Savannah Talley then hit into a double play, negating the first base runner for the Golden Eagles. Tennessee quickly loaded the bases before Gibson was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Jamison Brockenbrough pinch hit for West and walked on four pitches, bringing Donihoo in. Koutsoyanopulos hit an RBI single, plating Milloy. Pinch hitter Camryn Sarvis drove in two on a base hit and was thrown out trying to reach second.
White entered to pitch the fourth inning and allowed one hit but no runs. Milloy and Gibson hit singles in the inning. Brockenbrough drove Milloy in with an RBI single. Sarvis drove two more runners in on an RBI single before Mesusan drove in another with a base hit of her own. Rodriguez drove in Sarvis with an RBI single. Ahlin grounded out but drove in a run. The Lady Vols led by 19 after four innings.
White allowed two base hits to begin the fifth inning. White rallied to strike three batters out in a row and prevent any damage, earning the win.
Head coach Karen Weekly was very impressed with the pitching performances of White and Orsini.
“I was totally pleased with our pitching, because that is a team that has swung the bats really well,” Weekly said. “Sometimes, their nemesis is holding people down, but they put up six runs on Auburn. We challenged our pitchers today, and I was really pleased with how we threw.”
Weekly was also happy being able to put Beautae back in the lineup.
“Lair last year was one of our leading hitters in SEC play,” Weekly said. “She’s been out for a while, but the thing about Lair is she is a gamer. She just loves to play and when the lights come on, she’s at her best. It might take a while for her to get her feet under, but Lair loves being up there with the bat in her hands.”
Beautae went 2-for-3 in her first game of the season.
“I feel great coming back,” Beautae said. “Just being able to come back and out on the field feels pretty good.”
While she was able to find ways to impact the team in her absence, she prefers being on the field.
“It was so hard,” Beautae said. “I just felt like my role, even though it wasn’t on the field, was to keep my team going, keep our energy up and be a leader on and off the field.”
The Lady Vols will face Ole Miss in their first conference series beginning on Friday.
