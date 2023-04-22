When Lady Vol legend Monica Abbott visited practice on Friday, she spoke to Tennessee for over half an hour. “Pressure is a privilege,” she told the team ahead of their series with Florida.
Rylie West quickly put Abbott’s words to use. She could’ve let the pressure get to her in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded. Remembering Abbott’s message from the day before, the junior relaxed, and hit her first career grand slam.
“When I walked up to the plate bases loaded, I was like, ‘this could have some pressure, but I’m in this amazing atmosphere with the girls that I love the most,’” West said. “What a privilege to be in that position.”
The grand slam by West was the exclamation point in the 9-1 run-rule victory for No. 3 Tennessee over No. 18 Florida. The win for Tennessee (36-5, 14-2 SEC) kicked off alumni weekend.
Abbott was joined by 31 other former Lady Vols at Sherri Parker Lee stadium on Saturday.
“It’s just so good for our team to get a perspective on all the people who pour into this program to make it what it is now,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “Reallty to impress upon them that there’s a great tradition and a legacy here. They all know that, but it’s different when you can see those people in person.”
Abbott’s trip to Knoxville couldn’t have gone without a meeting with Tennessee’s pitching staff. She gradated from Tennessee in 2007 after an NCAA record 2,440 strikeouts.
She pitched 23 no-hitters and six perfect games before playing professionally.
“They’re going to listen to anything she says way more than us,” Weekly said. “She can say the exact same thing we said a week ago, but it just means so much more coming from somebody who’s walked in their same shoes.”
Uncharacteristically, Tennessee’s pitching didn’t start off hot on Saturday. Ashley Rogers, who came into Saturday with a 0.75 ERA, got pulled early after giving up three hits and one run in 2.1 innings of work.
“It was just a little unusual for her,” Weekly said. “She just wasn’t really sharp and it wasn’t one particular pitch. Nothing was coming out of her hand like it normally does. We have a deep pitching staff, so we didn’t need her to stay out there and try to tough it out.”
Rogers’ lone run was on a solo-homerun by Florida’s Skylar Wallace, but the Gators didn’t hold onto the lead long.
McKenna Gibson got her five RBI day started with her own solo homerun on the bottom of the first. Gibson went on to hit a two-RBI double and two-RBI triple to cap off her day.
“For me, it’s just a mentality thing and being able to attack the pitches I want to see early in the count,” Gibson said. “From there, once I got two strikes, just protecting anyway I can.
“Just not getting complacent, staying on the attack every single pitch. No matter what inning it is or what the score is, just being on the attack everytime.”
Payton Gottshall took over for Rogers to close out the game. She went 2.1 innings while only conceding one hit.
The game one win over Florida continues the Lady Vols’ quest for a regular season SEC title. Currently the front runners, Tennessee is treating every game with a new mindset.
“You got to handle success as well as you do failure,” Weekly said. “I always tell them, celebrate until midnight, and when that clock strikes 12:01, all your mind is on the next day’s game. That’s it, and this one never even happened, and this one never even happened. We know tomorrow’s going to be a different ballgame and we need to be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.