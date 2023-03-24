No. 3 Tennessee extended their win streak to 20 with a 5-1 triumph over No. 13 Alabama. Both Lair Beautae and McKenna Gibson hit home runs in the win, while Ashley Rogers allowed one run in a complete-game effort.
Rogers opened her outing by striking out Kenleigh Cahalan and Kali Heivilin as she sent down the Crimson Tide in order. Although Kiki Milloy got on base with a walk and stole second base, she could not be driven in due to two Montana Fouts strikeouts.
Emma Broadfoot got the first hit of the game with a single off the center field wall. Jenna Johnson struck out looking for the final out of the second inning, preventing the Crimson Tide from scoring. Gibson gave the Lady Vols their first hit with an infield single. Tennessee could not get another hit in the inning and left pinch runner Jenna Mosley stranded at first base.
The Tennessee offense came alive in the third inning, beginning with two left-field singles by Katie Taylor and Mackenzie Donihoo. Donihoo made the first out of the inning on a Milloy fielder’s choice. Taylor scored on a sacrifice fly from Beautae, and Milloy scored on a Zaida Puni single.
Ally Shipman reached on an infield single, but no other Alabama batters could reach base. The Lady Vols went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Three consecutive outs in play allowed Rogers to keep the Tide off the board in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Vols were not held off the board, as a Milloy double allowed Beautae to hit a two-run home run over the left field wall.
The Crimson Tide received one baserunner on balls bout could not score her. In the bottom half of the inning, Gibson added an insurance run over the left field wall. Three consecutive outs after Gibson’s home run left the Lady Vols with a five-run advantage to protect in the seventh inning.
Bailey Dowling opened the account for the Crimson Tide with a one-out shot into left-center field. The one run was not enough for Alabama to execute a comeback, as the Lady Vols held on to win 5-1.
Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly was impressed with the multifaceted Tennessee effort.
“We played well in all three phases,” Weekly said. “We pitched well, we made some great defensive plays behind Ashley and we got timely hitting. When you’re facing a pitcher like Montana Fouts, you’re not expecting you’re going to blow anyone out. We put enough good swings on pitches to put up five runs.”
Weekly was expecting Milloy and Donihoo to exit their slumps on Friday.
“I knew that you weren’t going to hold those two down, because they are two of the most competitive people I’ve ever coached,” Weekly said. “I love coaching them. I’ll take kids like that all day every day.”
Taylor’s performance made a special impact on Weekly.
“It’s huge when you’re nine-hole can start a rally for you,” Weekly said. “Katie’s been doing a fantastic job for us in that spot.”
Beautae was feeling confident approaching the plate before she hit her maiden home run of the season.
“I just went up there very confident. [Fouts] got me out the first time, and I just went up with the mindset that I’m not letting her get me out again. I was able to produce runs, so it felt pretty good.”
Although the win marks the twentieth in a row for Tennessee, Rogers is not concerned about the streak.
“All we want to do is go out there and compete,” Rogers said.
Although Rogers respected the ability of Fouts, Rogers did not feel any additional pressure from the occasion.
“Personally, over the years, I’ve learned that you just have to focus on yourself,” Rogers said. “She’s obviously an incredible pitcher and one of the best in the game right now, and I just have to go out there and be my best self for my team and get the win.”
