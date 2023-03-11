No. 5 Tennessee began its afternoon with an 8-2 win over Ole Miss before defeating the Rebels 1-0 in the second game. Both Payton Gottshall and Karlyn Pickens threw complete games, with Pickens throwing a shutout in her win.
Tate Whitley led the game off with an infield single. Jaila Lassiter opened the scoring for the Rebels with a two-run home run into left field. Starting pitcher Gottshall limited the damage to two runs and did not allow another hit in the inning.
Mackenzie Donihoo came right back by leading the game off with a solo shot into right field. Both Kiki Milloy and Rylie West reached on walks. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos drove both in with a 2-RBI single, but she was thrown out attempting to advance to second.
Gottshall struck out the side in the second inning. McKenna Gibson drove two runs in with a single when the bases were loaded. The Lady Vols led by three after two innings. Gottshall sent the Rebels down in order in the third inning, while Tennessee could not add to their advantage in the bottom half of the inning.
Both Katie Taylor and Donihoo walked in the bottom of the fourth inning. Milloy hit hir third home run of the weekend, sending a three-run shot off the video board in left center. Neither side scored in the fifth inning.
Milloy, Gibson and Zaida Puni walked in the bottom half of the sixth inning. West could not drive any runs in and made the last out of the inning. Gottshall sent the side down in order in the seventh inning to secure the 8-2 win. She threw 138 pitches in the winning effort.
Pickens started game two of the doubleheader for the Lady Vols. She allowed a walk but no runs in her first inning of work. Catelyn Riley started for Ole Miss and only allowed a base hit from Gibson in the first inning. Neither side allowed a hit in the second inning.
The Lady Vols got two baserunners in the third inning through a walk by Taylor and a fielding error, allowing Gibson to reach base. Puni walked to load the bases. West made the last out of the inning by flying out to left. The game remained scoreless after three innings.
Pickens walked Mikayla Allee but did not allow her to score. Three outs in play for the Tennessee batting order kept the game scoreless heading to the fifth inning.
Savana Sikes gave the Rebels their first hit of the game with a double off the left field wall. Sikes was called out on a fielder’s choice, and Riley reached after being hit by pitch. Lexie Brady walked to load the bases. Ole Miss left the bases loaded, and Pickens was able to escape the jam.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, Donihoo opened Tennessee’s scoring with a home run into right field that went off the glove of Nyomi Jones before clearing the wall. Milloy walked but left first base early attempting to steal second and was called out. Gibson walked, but Puni could not continue the rally and made the third out of the inning.
Allee reached on a fielding error by Pickens with one out in the top half of the sixth inning. Allee left first base early attempting to steal and made the last out of the inning. The Lady Vols went down in order in the bottom half of the sixth inning.
Pickens remained in the game in the seventh inning. She sent down Ole Miss in order to finish the complete-game shutout.
The Lady Vols will next meet Austin Peay in Columbia, Tennessee, on Wednesday for the Midstate Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.