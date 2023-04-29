Behind a two-hit performance from Ashley Rogers and clutch hitting from Mackenzie Donihoo and Zaida Puni, No. 3 Tennessee (39-5, 17-2 SEC) defeated No. 12 Arkansas (35-14, 11-8 SEC) 3-1. The one run allowed by Rogers, which negated Donihoo’s solo home run, was overcome by a base hit by Puni, which resulted in two runs scoring.
Chenise Delce, the reigning SEC pitcher of the year, opened the game by retiring the Lady Vols in order. Rogers allowed two walks but battled back to prevent either player from scoring. Both sides went down in order in the second inning.
Katie Taylor was the first player to reach base for Tennessee, doing so on an infield single in the top of the third, but a fielder’s choice by Kiki Milloy ended the inning. Rogers recorded three outs in play to continue her shutout performance.
McKenna Gibson recorded the second hit against Delce with a single through the left side, but Delce’s drop ball forced Puni into a double play, which maintained her shutout. Rylin Hedgecock earned a walk from Rogers, but defensive plays from Milloy and Donihoo protected the shutout.
Donihoo opened the scoring with a two-out home run into right field. Atalyia Rijo broke up Rogers’ no-hitter with a two-out double off the right field wall. Rijo scored on a Reagan Johnson single. Rijo was called out originally on a throw from Milloy but was called safe after a review due to obstruction by Tennessee catcher Giulia Koutsoyanopulos. Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly was ejected due to arguing after the call, requiring hitting coach Chris Malveaux to take over as acting head coach.
Milloy reached base for the first time after she was hit by a pitch, while Lair Beautae walked on four pitches. Both scored on a Puni single, as Milloy scored initially while Beautae recognized a bobbled catch by an Arkansas defender and scored an unearned run. Rogers sent the Razorbacks down in order in the bottom of the inning to protect the two-run advantage entering the seventh inning.
Jamison Brockenbrough reached on a two-out single after a review overturned the on-field decision to out. After Katie Taylor fouled a pitch off her helmet, Destiny Rodriguez finished the at-bat with a groundout, ending the inning.
Rogers did not need any extra run support as she completed her outing with three outs in play. She allowed only one run, recording seven strikeouts on 132 pitches. Three batters reached on walks while two batters recorded a hit, both in the fifth inning.
The Lady Vols will attempt to win their seventh consecutive SEC series tomorrow afternoon in Fayetteville. A win would continue their quest to clinch the SEC regular season championship.
