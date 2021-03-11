Tennessee softball will play a series against LSU this weekend to begin SEC play.
The No. 22 ranked Lady Vols will host the No. 12 ranked Tigers, with the first game on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The second game of the weekend will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and the two teams will close out the weekend on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Tennessee has had a fantastic start to the season, winning 17 of its first 18 games, including a tournament win against SEC opponent Texas A&M last weekend. The team’s success has come from outstanding pitching and big bats driving in runs.
As for the Tigers, they have not had as quite of a hot start as the Lady Vols, but they have also faced some tough opponents early on.
LSU has a 13-6 start to the season, with ten of its first 19 games against ranked opponents. The Tigers have big wins against No. 9 UL-Lafayette and No. 7 Texas.
Both teams come off of a break from play, as LSU had no games this week and Tennessee’s Wednesday game against Austin Peay was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Austin Peay program.