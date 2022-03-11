The No. 18 Tennessee softball team was set to begin SEC play this weekend against No. 8 Missouri on Friday, but two of the games in the conference-opening series were officially postponed due to below-freezing temperatures in conjunction with heavy snowfall.
Softball anyone? 😎 pic.twitter.com/TnUCZXWTKO— Karen Weekly (@KarenWeekly) March 11, 2022
Just a few hours before the scheduled first pitch, Tennessee’s head coach Karen Weekly shared a photo on Twitter showcasing Mizzou’s snow-covered field. The diamond was buried in a well-preserved white coat making it nearly impossible to clear before the game was scheduled to begin.
An hour later the highly anticipated SEC conference matchup was postponed.
Along with Friday's matchup, Tennessee’s Saturday game has been canceled. A closer look at the forecast in Columbia shows that the weather should clear up in time for Tennessee’s Sunday matchup.
Tennessee (16-6) was originally scheduled to face off against Mizzou (16-4) in three games over the course of the weekend. Now, The Lady Vols will be playing a doubleheader on Sunday at noon in a one-day event.
The sudden disturbance in the schedule hurts the Lady Vols’ momentum as they hoped to capitalize off their recent success and extend their seven-game win streak. The Tigers are in a similar situation having won seven of their last eight games.