No. 11 Tennessee softball saw its season come to an end Sunday afternoon with back to back losses to Oregon State in the Knoxville Regional finals. The Lady Vols finished the season with a 41-18 record, making it the 19th consecutive season the program has recorded at least 40 wins.
“We knew they’d be very tough and they played really well this weekend,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said of Oregon State.
Tennessee started off the regional with an easy 9-1 win over Campbell on Friday. Campbell took a 1-0 lead in the second before UT rattled off nine unanswered, five of which were unearned.
Erin Edmoundson and Ashley Rogers each pitched three solid innings, but Rogers was given the win, moving her record to 11-5.
The win moved the Lady Vols to the winners bracket to face Oregon State on Saturday. Tennessee shutout the Beavers this time behind a complete game performance by Ashely Rogers in the circle.
A McKenna Gibson RBI-single gave Tennessee a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Kiki Milloy followed that up with a two run blast to left center field to give them a 3-0 lead. Oregon State couldn’t get anything going the rest of the way and UT moved onto the final.
Oregon State won its elimination game on Saturday to set up a rematch with the Lady Vols on Sunday. The Lady Vols had two chances to take down OSU, but they couldn’t get it done.
Game one of the final saw the Beavers jump ahead 5-0 by the fifth inning, highlighted by a two run homer by Frankie Hammoude in the third.
Rylie West finally got Tennessee on the board with a double that scored Ivy Davis and Katie Taylor in the fifth. Kiki Milloy added another score in the inning with a single through the left side that scored West from third to make the score 5-3.
The rally stopped there as Oregon State added three more runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach behind a Mariah Mazon three run blast. The 8-3 Oregon State win forced a win or go home rematch.
The two teams were each held scoreless through the first five innings in the final matchup. Erin Edmoundson was fantastic in those innings with four strikeouts, getting herself out of jams time and time again. The Tennessee offense stalled though as they only recorded three hits.
OSU struck first in the sixth with a two run home run by Mazon. The Beavers got two runners on base and M. Simon singled up the middle to give them a 3-0 lead. The Lady Vols needed to rally in the seventh, but an Ashley Morgan solo home run was all they could muster and Tennessee’s season ended in Knoxville.
“Really proud of my team,” Weekly said. “They fought every step of the way and until the end. For my first year doing this solo, I’m just so grateful to everybody on our team for making this the experience that it was for me personally and for us as a group. This is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been a part of and I really wanted to see this group advance.”