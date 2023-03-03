Behind home runs by Kiki Milloy and Rylie West, No. 6 Tennessee won convincingly in its home opener against Belmont. The Lady Vols scored nine runs in both the second and third innings to improve their record to 12-1 on the season.
Ashley Rogers got the nod in the circle to start the game. She earned a strikeout to start the inning, but Kristen Green lined a base hit into center field. Rogers finished the inning with a second strikeout, with Nicole Hughes taking strike three.
Mackenzie Donihoo led off for the Lady Vols, as she has done beginning partway through last weekend. She struck out swinging at the hands of Maya Johnson. Milloy earned a walk to become the first baserunner of the game for the Lady Vols. McKenna Gibson reached on a base hit, advancing Milloy to third base. Puni’s flyout to right allowed Milloy to score, opening the scoring in the contest. Rylie West popped out to first to end the inning.
Rogers struck out the side in the second inning, increasing her total on the night to five. After Giulia Koutsoyanopulos grounded out to third, Katie Taylor reached on an infield single. Destiny Rodriguez grounded a ball into the infield, but the throw to attempt to get Taylor out at second base reached the outfield wall, allowing Taylor to score and Rodriguez to reach third.
Pinch runner Shakara Goodloe scored on an errant throw trying to catch Amanda Ahlin stealing second. Ahlin advanced to third and would be driven in by a stand-up double from Donihoo. Milloy gave the Lady Vols a six-run advantage with a two-run shot to center field, her seventh of the season.
Ellie Giles entered from the bullpen to pitch for Belmont and began her outing by allowing Gibson a base on balls before striking out Puni. Rylie West sent a home run off the scoreboard, scoring two and giving Tennessee a lead of eight. After walking, Koutsoyanopulos is driven in by a Taylor double. Rodriguez sent a double into left field to plate Taylor. Ahlin struck out on a foul tip into the catcher’s glove to end the inning. The Lady Vols led by ten.
A base hit by Baie Ensio was the only blemish for Rogers in the third inning. She retired the other three batters in the inning to maintain her shutout.
Donihoo opened the bottom half of the third inning with a double into right center. Milloy reached on an infield single to give the Lady Vols a second runner. Gibson’s hit took a bounce off a Belmont infielder and reached the outfield, scoring Donihoo. Jackie Kirkpatrick was hit by a pitch before Rylie West walked, allowing Milloy to score.
Freshman Camryn Sarvis recorded her first career hit on a bloop single into left field. She drove Gibson in on the play, adding to Tennessee’s lead. Rodriguez reached and Kirkpatrick scored on a fielding error by Belmont pitcher Kailey Brown. Pinch hitter Brylee Mesusan is hit by a pitch, giving Tennessee a 15-run lead. Donihoo is then hit by a pitch as well, driving in another run. Milloy hit an infield single to score another run for Tennessee. Kirkpatrick and West both walk to extend Tennessee’s lead to 19.
Charli Orsini entered to pitch the fourth inning for the Lady Vols. Orsini sent the side down in order, including a strikeout. The Lady Vols were sent down in order as well.
Brown led the inning off with a base hit before Kaley Varner walked. Orsini retired the next three batters, including two strikeouts.
Head coach Karen Weekly was impressed with the team’s focus throughout the game.
“That might be the best job I’ve seen a team do of staying focused,” Weekly said. “It’s easy when you get up by 8, 9, 10 runs to kick back, but our team really stayed locked in and that’s why we continued to have good at-bats.”
Milloy agreed with Weekly’s mindset on setting the tone for the weekend.
“Karen always talks about how important the first game is to set the tone for the entire weekend,” Milloy said.
Milloy was also happy to be playing at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium once again.
“It’s great being back home,” Milloy said. “I love our fans. It’s always a great environment, seeing everyone. I know our fans love us being home. It’s always awesome.
Milloy is not looking ahead to conference play and is completely focused on what is immediately ahead.
“We still got four more games, so I’m still focusing on that,” Milloy said. “Once conference time comes, I just go in with the same mindset of going in and competing for my at-bats and getting my pitches that I need to be successful.”
West felt as though she was back to 100% coming back from injury.
“I felt great,” West said. “Rounding that bag at first is how I got hurt, and rounding first on the home run at full speed was like full circle.”
