Tennessee softball got back on track in game one of its weekend series against Missouri, beating the Tigers 4-0 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. With this win the Lady Vols improve to 39-10 (12-9 SEC) and look to hold momentum going into Saturday’s potentially series clinching game two.
Tennessee ace Ashley Rogers was virtually unhittable against one of the better offensive teams in the SEC. Jenna Laird recorded the first and only hit against Rogers in the first inning, something the rest of the SEC is well used to. Rogers also threw five strikeouts, adding to her total of 252 on the season, the best number in the SEC by a wide margin.
In addition to Rogers’ near perfect outing, the Lady Vols bats were highly efficient to start. Kiki Milloy, Tennessee’s leadoff batter, knocked a single to left field before Ashley Morgan brought her home with a single of her own, effectively winning the game in the first inning for the Lady Vols.
Later in the second inning Tennessee recorded two more runs. Rylie West started where the Lady Vols had left off, blasting a double to right field before Ivy Davis’ 15th home run of the year brought her home and gave Tennessee an early 3-0 lead.
Combined with Rogers’ pitching and stellar defensive play from Tennessee’s infield, no Tiger runner advanced further than first base the rest of the contest. Because of this and another run added by the Lady Vols in the fifth, Tennessee cruised to a 4-0 victory.
Up Next
The game two matchup of the Lady Vols’ final weekend series of the regular season is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at Sherri Parker Lee stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.