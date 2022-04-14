No. 14 Tennessee recovered from a series loss to Georgia with a 9-1 win on the road against Western Carolina. The Lady Vols used five home runs to power past the Catamounts in an impressive midweek performance.
Tennessee pitcher Erin Edmoundson recovered from a rough couple of outings with a complete game performance where she allowed just two hits and one run with nine strikeouts.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Tennessee started the scoring in the third with an Ivy Davis solo homer over the right field wall. Kiki Milloy followed that up with a home run over her own the very next at bat.
The Lady Vols took down Western Carolina in order in its side of the third and then broke the game open with three more runs in the fourth. Madison Gibson slammed the third Tennessee home run of the night and then Kiki Milloy recorded her second and third RBIs with a single that scored Katie Taylor and Kaitlin Parsons.
With a 5-0 lead, Tennessee added even more insurance in the fifth with two home runs. Gibson scored two runs with a bomb to left center field, followed by Ivy Davis’s second home run, this time coming with Kelcy Leach also on base.
The Lady Vols headed into Western Carolina’s side of the fifth with an opportunity to end the game early, and they did just that. The Catamounts’ Savannah Treadway hit a home run to make the score 9-1, but the Lady Vols got the three outs they needed before any more damage was done and the run-rule gave Tennessee the victory.
Tennessee will be back in action this weekend with another SEC series, this time against Texas A&M. Game one will take place Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. EST.