No. 10 Tennessee softball advanced to the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament with a 1-0 win over Mississippi State in a 13-inning marathon Thursday afternoon. It was the longest game in Tennessee softball history and the longest game in SEC tournament history.
“That was an old-school softball game,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “That’s the way all the games went back when I played -- the balls were dead, the bats were dead and it was all about pitching. Super proud of Ashley (Rogers) and how she just hung in there inning after inning."
"Proud of our team for not letting the emotional ups and downs of threatening so many times take us out of the game. A lot of that credit goes back to Ashley – being able to back out there inning after inning and make quality pitches against a really good offensive team.”
Ashley Rogers started in the circle for the Volunteers and delivered an all-time great performance, pitching all 13 innings without giving up a run. Rogers allowed just three hits and two walks on the day while striking out seven Bulldog batters. The win was Rogers' tenth of the year.
“What I'm really proud of is seven strikeouts in 13 innings," Weekly said. "Ashley has really embraced kind of a new normal and just redefining herself this season to be able to come out there and pitch for her team and what you saw out there today is absolute brilliance. I'm just so proud of everything she's overcome this year."
Mississippi State featured three different pitchers on the day, starting with Aspen Wesley. Wesley pitched two innings where she allowed just two hits and one walk. Kenley Hawk replaced Wesley in the third and pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out two.
Annie Willis finished out the final 4.2 innings of the game and played well despite allowing the game winning run. Willis allowed just three hits but walked six. Her record moved to 7-7 on the year.
Tennessee had many chances to get some runs on the board, as the Lady Vols outhit the Bulldogs 11 to three. They also stranded 18 runners on base compared to Mississippi State’s four.
The struggle started for UT in the first inning when Amanda Ayala reached third with only one out in the inning. A strikeout by Zaida Puni and a fly out by Ivy Davis ended the inning and set the tone for a long day at the ballpark.
The closest either team got to scoring until the final inning came in the fourth inning. McKenna Gibson singled with two Lady Vols on base. Katie Taylor advanced to second while Shakara Goodloe rounded third and headed home. The ball went through the glove of pitcher Kenley Hawk, but second baseman Shea Moreno recovered the ball and zipped the ball to home plate and got Goodloe out to end the inning.
Tennessee got runners on third in both the ninth and eleventh innings, but couldn’t convert in either.
The lady Vols finally got a run on the scoreboard in the 13th inning and it was the only one they needed. Lair Beautae singled to right center to bring home Rylie West and the Lady Vols walked it off to advance to the semifinals.
“Going into that bat I was just like, I'm looking for my pitch," Beautae said. "I'm ready to win this game. Put my team on the back take the pressure off Ashley."
Tennessee will look to advance to the final on Friday, May 13 at 3 p.m. EST against Missouri.