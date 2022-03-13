The No. 18 Tennessee softball team opened up SEC play with a pair of doubleheader victories against No. 8 Missouri on Sunday. The Lady Vols took game one 14-3 thanks to their explosive offensive efforts and held off Mizzou in game two winning, 5-4.
Over the course of the two-game series, Tennessee (18-6) outscored the Tigers 19-7 and recorded a total of five home runs. The two wins contribute to Tennessee’s nine-game win streak.
Tennessee started off its SEC conference campaign red-hot. The Big Orange quickly put up four runs in the opening inning. The Lady Vols didn't show any signs of letting up, taking on two more in the third inning giving them a 6-0 advantage early.
The dominant offensive effort seen at the begging of the matchup continued in the final two innings where the Lady Vols put up a combined eight runs against the Tigers. The Lady Vols were near unstoppable at the plate with a combined 13 hits in the first game.
Leading the charge was sophomore Zaida Puni, who had an excellent day on the road going 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Close behind Puni were Ashley Morgan and Lair Beautae both went 3-for-4.
Complementing Tennessee’s solid offense was Graduate Student Erin Edmoundson in the circle. The Texas Tech transfer managed to keep the Tigers at bay the entire game, giving up just four hits. Edmoundson recorded three strikeouts in six innings and picked up her 10th win of the season.
The second game saw Tennessee jump out to another early lead. The Lady Vols were in control holding a comfortable 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth. However, Mizzou found their second wind recording 3 runs on five hits to cut the lead down to two.
Tennessee’s lead was then cut down to one the next inning.
The Lady Vols gave sophomore RHP Bailey McCachren the nod in game two. McCachren did a decent job, tossing three scoreless innings. After having trouble against the Tigers in the fourth she was be subbed in by freshman Nicole Simpson to finish out the frame.
With Tennessee's lead down to one, Edmoundson was put in at relief for the final three innings. Edmoundson was able to stop the bleeding and leave the Tigers scoreless for the rest of the game. She tallied four strikeouts and earned her first save of the season.
UT excelled at hitting the long ball in the second game of the day. Of Tennessee’s four hits three of them were home runs. While their offensive production slowed down when compared to the first game it was enough to edge out the victory.