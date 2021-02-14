After the Kickin’ Chicken Classic was cancelled this weekend due to inclement weather in Conway, South Carolina, the Lady Vols headed back home to take on Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.
In the first of two games, the Lady Vols won in dominating fashion, 10-0.
After being out for the entirety of last season, junior pitcher Ashley Rogers was back and opened up the game with two perfect innings.
On offense, Tennessee wasn’t able to get anything going in the first, but opened up the second inning with a homerun from junior catcher Ally Shipman. A fielder’s choice brought in sophomore infielder Josie Willingham for the run and the inning was retired shortly after.
Rogers remained perfect through the top of the third after a fly out and two strikeouts.
Things started to pick up even more for the Lady Vols in the bottom of the third, as Shipman hit a grounder to bring in Kiki Milloy. Senior infielder Ashley Morgan hit a three-run homerun to put the Lady Vols up 6-0, and senior utility player Ivy Davis shortly after added two more on a two-run RBI.
Milloy hit a two-run homerun, and Tennessee closed out the inning 10-0.
EKU was able to get on base to prevent the no-hitter, but Rogers finished the game shutting the Colonels out.
Game two of the day was a lot closer than the first, but the Lady Vols were able to stay undefeated on the day, beating EKU 3-2.
Bailey McCachren was the starting pitcher for Tennessee and EKU was able to score early, getting two runs on the freshman.
Senior infielder Chelsea Seggern brought in senior outfielder Amanda Ayala on an RBI single, and the Lady Vols ended the inning trailing, 2-1.
After allowing two runs in the first half, McCachren was able to shut the Colonels down in the second inning.
Neither team scored until the fifth inning, when Shipman hit a one-run homerun to tie the game 2-2. Shipman recorded two homeruns on the day. The Lady Vols were able to bring in the go ahead run as well, putting them up 3-2.
Rogers was able to close the game out, and Tennessee won 3-2. Rogers ended the day with 18 total strikeouts.
Tennessee will stay home next week, taking on Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, and Miami (OH) at 3 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the Lady Vols will start the day off against Miami (OH) at 12:30 p.m. ET, and Southeast Missouri State at 3 p.m. ET.