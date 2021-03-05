The Lady Vols started their weekend at the Reville Classic with two strong performances. In their first game of the tournament against Campbell, the Lady Vols had a season-high 15 hits in route to a 13-1 win. Kiki Milloy led the Lady Vols offensively with a grand slam and a total of five RBIs.
On the mound, Callie Turner was spectacular, allowing just three hits and one run at the end of the 5th inning.
In their second game the Lady Vols continued their dominance with a 8-0 win vs. Lamar.
The fourth inning was huge for the Lady Vols, scoring four runs to take a 6-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Riley West hit a two-RBI walk off triple to give the Lady Vols a run-rule victory.
Freshman pitcher Bailey McCachren earned her fourth win of the season, giving up just two runs and one walk.
The Lady Vols will continue their play at the Reville Classic with a doubleheader on Saturday that’s set to begin at 4 p.m. ET against host-team Texas A&M.