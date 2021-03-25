Tennessee has gotten off to a rocky start in SEC play, losing its first two SEC series against LSU and Alabama.
Tennessee got back on track with wins over Kennesaw State on Wednesday.
“It’s just a great opportunity for us to get stronger, not only at our game and at our skill but our bodies too,” pitcher Ashley Rogers said. “Three SEC games back-to-back-to-back are pretty tough.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to get stronger in all facets of our game.”
Rogers has been a major key to success for the Lady Vols this season. The junior has pitched 61 innings and racked up an outstanding 107 strikeouts, including a career record for single game strikeouts with 18.
This weekend, the Lady Vols will host the Lady Vol Challenge and take on Troy and Furman. The team will look to use these out-of-conference games to build some momentum before SEC play begins again.
Although the teams don’t hold the pedigree of being power five schools, both Troy and Furman are solid softball programs.
Troy is 22-6 on the season, with SEC experience, facing Auburn, Alabama and Ole Miss. The Trojans even have an SEC win over Ole Miss.
Furman hasn’t had quite as an impressive season as Troy, winning just six of its 18 games, but the Paladins are an experienced team that won’t be a cake walk for the Lady Vols.
While Tennessee’s has seen some phenomenal pitching, co-head coach Karen Weekly believes the defense could improve.
“I’d really like to see us clean up our defense,” Weekly said. “I think we’ve had pretty good stretches this year where we’ve played really good defense and then there’s been times where we’ve let the other team speed us up.
“We’ve got to trust our own internal clock and trust our speed and take care of the ball.”
The Lady Vols defense, while mostly solid, has been occasionally sloppy, with 17 errors so far on the season. Another area where Tennessee has been lackluster is its ability to keep runners from scoring. Opponents that have gotten on base this season have scored over 50% of the time.
On the offensive side, Weekly would like to see her team improve their offensive execution. The Lady Vols leave runners on base about 25% of the time.
“I think there’s still a lot of plays we can move runners,” Weekly said. “We’re not doing a really good job with our two-strike approach and just putting the ball in play and allowing a runner to advance.”
One area of success for the Lady Vols this season has been offensive adjustments.
“We talk a lot about improving throughout the day,” outfielder Kiki Milloy said. “That’s going to be the key for our offense.
“If we don’t produce in early innings, we’ll just keep finding our pitch and keep attacking.”
Milloy has been another key to the Lady Vols success this season. The sophomore is hitting at a .393 average and has racked up 13 RBIs and 25 home runs.
Milloy and the rest of the Lady Vols will begin play in the Lady Vol Challenge on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET against Troy. Tennessee will then face Furman at 1 p.m. ET. All games throughout the weekend will be played at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.