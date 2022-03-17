The No. 14 Lady Vols return home to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium this weekend riding a 10-game win streak, ready to face the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks.
Tennessee (19-6, 2-0 SEC) has not lost since dropping two games by a combined two runs against No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 UCLA on Feb. 26. The Lady Vols opened up SEC play last weekend with a weather-shortened series in Columbia against No. 8 Missouri.
UT dominated the first contest 14-3, highlighted by a Zaida Puni three-run homer in the first inning and a Kiki Milloy inside the park home run that also scored three Lady Vols in the fifth. The second matchup with the Tigers was much closer, as Tennessee pulled out a 5-4 victory behind another Puni home run. The win was number 1,200 in Tennessee’s program history.
Arkansas (17-4) has yet to play a series against SEC competition this season. The Razorbacks also have not beaten a ranked team, with their most impressive showing being a three game series against Louisville at the Wooo Pig Classic, where the Hogs won two of three. With only one true road game played so far this season as well, a trip to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium could spell trouble for Arkansas as well.
This Arkansas team features three solid pitchers in Mary Haff, Jenna Bloom and Chenise Delce. Haff has the most appearances on the team and claims a 6-2 record with a 2.86 ERA. In 49 innings pitched, Haff has allowed 37 hits compared to 54 strikeouts. The production doesn’t dip at all for the Razorbacks when Bloom is in the circle as she’s recorded a 6-0 record with a 2.87 ERA. Delce’s ERA is slightly higher at 3.56, but she still has a 5-1 record with 52 strikeouts on the season.
Pitching for Tennessee will continue to be highlighted by star graduate transfer Erin Edmoundson. With just a 1.02 ERA and a 12-1 record, Edmoundson has been dominant and will look to continue to be against an Arkansas team that features some big hitters.
At the plate, the Hogs are led by Hannah Gammill, Danielle Gibson and Taylor Ellsworth. Gammill leads the team in RBIs and Home runs with 28 and 10 respectively, while Gibson leads the team in hits with 32 on the year so far. Ellsworth isn’t far behind either of them with 29 hits along with five home runs and 24 RBIs.
Kiki Milloy will look to continue her All-American season for Tennessee as she’s recorded 10 homers and 27 RBIs, leading the team in both categories. Zaida Puni will also look to build on her momentum from last weekend’s series where she recorded two of her five home runs on the season.
Game one against the Razorbacks will take place Friday, March 18at 6 p.m. EST. Game two will begin Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. EST, with game three beginning Sunday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m. EST.