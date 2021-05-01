Tennessee softball picked up a 3-2 win Saturday over Auburn to clinch the series over the Tigers.
The Lady Vols jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second after Chelsea Seggern scored on an error and Ally Shipman scored on a sacrifice fly from Kiki Milloy. The Lady Vols added another run in the third on an Ashley Morgan RBI that drove in Amanda Ayala.
Auburn wasn’t able to get on the board until the fifth inning after a home run.
The Lady Vols left an opportunity for Auburn in the bottom of the seventh, and the Tigers almost capitalized.
The Tigers were able to bring the game within one in the seventh, and then put two runners in scoring position with two outs. Luckily for the Lady Vols, they had the experienced Ashley Rogers on the mound, and she was able to strikeout Auburn’s Aspyn Godwin to close out the game.
Callie Turner was the starting pitcher for the Lady Vols in Saturday’s game, and she was able to rack up a pair of strikeouts in five innings. Turner only allowed two hits on the game. Rogers closed out the game for Tennessee and got two strikeouts in her two innings pitched.
While Tennessee didn’t get much going on the offensive side, one of the team’s leading hitters, Amanda Ayala, made her return to the starting lineup, and went 1-for-1 at the plate.
The Lady Vols will look to pick up a series sweep in Sunday’s game at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network+.