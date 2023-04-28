Coming off a series win at home against Florida, No. 3 Tennessee (38-5, 16-2 SEC) travels to Northwest Arkansas to meet the No. 12 Razorbacks (35-13, 11-7).
Playing a ranked opponent in a weekend series is an ordinary occurrence for the Lady Vols, who have already done so five times this season.
“Everybody in the SEC is so good,” Karen Weekly, softball head coach, said. “You figure you are going to face a ranked team just about every weekend.”
The Razorbacks enter the series coming off a series win against Kentucky, which included a run-rule win in the second half of a Saturday doubleheader. Arkansas returns home for their first SEC series since Easter weekend, which saw Georgia win the series in Fayetteville.
“It’s going to be a tough battle down at their place,” Weekly said. “That is a tough place to play. It will be packed, and they’re a very talented team. They’re very young this year, but they have the returning SEC pitcher of the year, and she’s really good.”
Chenise Delce, as the 2022 SEC pitcher of the year, is a challenge the Lady Vols will need to face head-on. On the year, Delce has an earned-run average of 1.69, while opponents only hit .188 against her.
Rylin Hedgecock will be the greatest challenge for Tennessee pitchers. Hedgecock has 19 home runs this season, tied with Kiki Milloy for the most in the SEC. Hedgecock sports a .343 batting average with a slugging percentage of .836, which leads the Razorbacks.
Weekly does not plan pitching around Hedgecock and will instead challenge her directly.
“It seems like every week there is that one hitter on the other team that you don’t want to let beat you, and so much of that is making sure that when they come up, they don’t have an opportunity for a three-run home run or a grand slam,” Weekly said. “We haven’t shied away from pitching to anyone yet, and we’re not going to unless the situation requires it. It’s about handling the people around her.”
With a sweep this weekend, Tennessee would clinch its first SEC regular season championship since 2007, as it would lead second-placed Georgia by 3.5 games with only three games to play for each team. Weekly has tried to humble her team and make sure they do not get ahead of themselves this weekend.
“We don’t avoid it,” Weekly said. “We certainly talk about it, but then we talk about having a perspective about it. You can’t run from it.”
Weekly says there are discussions about the prospects of winning a championship, but that these discussions do not trump the work that continues to go on to improve.
“We haven’t won anything yet,” Weekly said. “We just have to keep doing what we are doing every single day.”
The series opener between the Lady Vols and Razorbacks will be contested on Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.