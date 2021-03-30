Tennessee picked up a midweek win against Liberty Tuesday.
After two big wins Monday against Furman, momentum was on the Lady Vols side.
The game was never in doubt, as Tennessee controlled Liberty, 6-0.
After seeing a plethora of pitchers in last night’s game, Tennessee stuck with Ashley Rogers for this afternoon’s contest.
Rogers continued her strong junior campaign and handled Liberty soundly, picking up eight strikeouts and allowing just two hits.
Ally Shipman also continued her strong season in Wednesday’s game, picking up two hits and getting home once. Shipman had three RBIs on the day.
Shipman also picked up a homer, with a second inning yard ball that also brought Kiki Milloy home. Shipman kept things going for the Lady Vols in the third, with an RBI single to drive in Milloy and Josie Willingham.
Also in the third inning, KK McCrary drew a walk with bases loaded to drive in Milloy.
Milloy, along with Shipman, had a strong day hitting the ball. The junior center fielder picked up a pair of hits in her two at-bats and drove in two runs.
Milloy had a two-run yard ball of her own, this one coming in the fourth to put the Lady Vols on top, 6-0 and ultimately give the team the gap they needed to finish the game soundly.
The Lady Vols will have the rest of the week off before taking on Kentucky this weekend. Tennessee will begin its series against the Wildcats on Friday at 5 p.m. ET at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.