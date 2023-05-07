Sunday’s regular season finale was a disappointing one for the No. 4 Lady Vols (41-8, 19-5 SEC), as they lost to South Carolina (34-19, 9-15 SEC) 4-2.
A 3-for-4 day for Riley Blampied helped propel the Gamecocks to the win, but head coach Karen Weekly was not pleased with her team’s performance.
“I’m not at all happy with today,” Weekly said. “The third inning we get a leadoff walk and we have three batters come up and take good strikes early in the count. That was the inning that we were looking to have blown things open.
Tennessee starting pitcher Payton Gottshall did allow a base hit to Blampied in the first inning but battled back from a 3-0 count to strike Jen Cummings out to end inning. Just as she did yesterday, Kiki Milloy led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to center field to give the Lady Vols an early 1-0 advantage. McKenna Gibson did earn a one-out single but could not be driven in.
Gottshall allowed a double but not a run. In the bottom of the inning, Jackie Kirkpatrick earned a base hit but could not be driven in. Even without any result from the inning, Weekly liked what she saw from Kirkpatrick.
“I thought Jackie came out and attacked in her first at-bat, and I liked that,” Weekly said. “I just felt like we needed to give [Koutsoyanopulos] a rest.”
In the top of the third, Brooke Blankenship led off the inning with a base hit but was called out leaving first base early. Both Milloy and Gibson walked but could not be driven in.
After allowing two singles with one out in the fourth, Gottshall made way for Nicola Simpson. Simpson forced two outs in play to end the inning and strand the two runners. Mackenzie Donihoo earned a walk in a marathon at-bat but was called out trying to steal second for leaving the base too early.
Three groundouts to the left side of the infield forced the Gamecocks to leave the fifth inning empty-handed. A single from Katie Taylor and walks by Milloy and Gibson loaded the bases but they were left loaded after two outs ended the inning.
South Carolina tied the game thanks to singles from Zoe Laneaux and Blampied. Three swinging strikeouts from South Carolina relief pitcher Donnie Gobourne kept the Lady Vols from reclaiming their advantage.
Facing Gobourne was a result that the Lady Vols wanted to avoid but failed to do so.
“What happened was what we knew would happen,” Weekly said. “If we did not jump on their other pitchers, we were going to see Gobourne late in the game.”
Marisa Gonzalez led off the inning with a home run off the scoreboard. Blampied’s double drove two runs in, extending the Gamecock advantage to two. Although Zaida Puni cut the lead down with a double to drive in Katie Taylor, the one run was not enough to overcome the Gamecock advantage.
Weekly believed that the late rally did not come early enough and was not indicative of the overall performance.
“To me, it is just not enough to decide we are going to get on the attack in the seventh inning,” Weekly said. "It is just too little, too late. You have got to compete. You have got to be a competitor.”
Weekly felt that the team leadership let the Lady Vols down.
“I think you can expect a little bit of an emotional letdown from yesterday, but that is where you have to have enough leaders to step up,” Weekly said. “We just did not have enough today. I felt like we had maybe two players who stayed on the attack all day.”
The Lady Vols will begin their SEC tournament campaign as the No. 1 seed on Thursday evening in Arkansas.
