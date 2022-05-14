The No. 10 Tennessee Lady Vols were eliminated from the SEC Tournament in the semifinal round on Friday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to the No. 22 Missouri Tigers. Tennessee outhit the Tigers six to four but stranded too many runners on base and couldn’t get anything going after a two and a half hour rain delay.
Tennessee (39-16, 15-8 SEC) will now regroup and look towards the NCAA Tournament while Mizzou (36-19, 12-11 SEC) will play for the SEC Championship against No. 5 Arkansas on Saturday.
“You know, pitching and defense must be there for you to win any kind of championship,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “We put a zero on the board and if you don't score, you're not going to win. We have struggled the last couple days to plate runners - 17 hits the last two days and just one run to show for it.I think we have left over 20 runners on base (this tournament), so that was really the downfall for us."
"We just could not figure out a way to get runners across the plate and hit with runners in scoring position.”
Graduate transfer Erin Edmounson started in the circle for the Lady Vols, pitching 6.1 innings. Edmoundson allowed just four hits, but three of them were home runs. The loss moved her record to 19-7 on the year. Sophomore Ryleigh White replaced Edmoundson in the seventh and easily recorded the final two out of the game.
“I thought (starting pitcher) Erin (Edmoundson) threw a good game," Weekly said. "Obviously, they capitalized on the mistakes. I haven't seen the film, but I would have to think that [Missouri pitcher Jordan Weber] made some mistakes that we just didn't capitalize on. That was the difference in the ballgame."
For the Tigers, Jordan Weber turned in an impressive complete game shutout. She allowed six hits and didn’t allow a single walk. The win moved Weber’s record to 15-6.
Missed opportunities began for UT in the second inning. The Lady Vols recorded back to back singles to start the frame, and a Kelcy Leach sacrifice groundout put Katie Taylor and Ivy Davis on second and third with only one out. The scoring opportunity ended with two straight groundouts hit to unfortunate positions that kept the Tennessee base runners from coming home.
Tennessee put two runners on with one out again the very next inning, this time by way of a single by Kiki Milloy followed by another single by Lair Beautae. This time, Zaida Puni hit a line drive to second that set up a perfect double play opportunity that ended another Lady Vols chance.
The Tigers opened up the fourth inning with a bang with a homer to right field by Kimberly Wert. Missouri followed that up the very next inning with another home run, this time by Hatti Moore that gave them a 2-0 lead.
The fifth inning was highlighted by a two and a half hour long lightning delay. Tennessee’s struggles offensively were not helped at all by the long break as they were taken down in order to end the inning and only recorded one more hit the rest of the way.
The Tigers added some insurance to start the seventh with yet another home run, this time by Kara Daly. Tennessee couldn’t rally in their side of the inning and were sent home to Knoxville with a 3-0 loss.
“I think the biggest focus is just resetting – Understand that wherever you are right now, it doesn't matter,” Weekly said. “Some of the kids that are struggling right now were just lights out three or four weeks ago. That is the way this game is. It is a tough game. It is a game of failure. If you let that get to you too much, it is going to beat you down. So we just want to reset mentally and reset physically.”
Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament fate will be revealed on Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.