Tennessee softball saw its season fall short Saturday after dropping two in a row to James Madison and Liberty in regional play. The Lady Vols’ season didn’t exactly exceed expectations and will now see Tennessee eliminated before the second round for the first time since 2016.
The Lady Vols day started with a 3-1 loss to No. 22 James Madison. The Dukes have lost just once all season and benefitted from a Tennessee squad that failed to capitalize on hits throughout the entire game.
All four runs scored in this one were done so by the second inning. Ashley Morgan put the Lady Vols on the board first with a single to center that drove Kiki Milloy home. Tennessee’s lead lasted about 15 minutes, as James Madison responded with a three run homer to center field off the bat of left fielder Kate Gordon.
Ashley Rogers kept Tennessee in this one the rest of the way, a campaign that eventually proved pointless. Despite the tough pitching from Rogers that included seven strikeouts and just four hits in seven innings pitched, the Tennessee bats went freezing cold - eventually matching them up with Liberty in the five o’clock game.
Once again, the Lady Vols jumped to an early lead to start this one. Tennessee held this 2-0 lead into the fourth where exhaustion caught up to Rogers. The usually automatic Rogers let one slip to Savannah Channell, who took advantage and blasted a go-ahead grand slam to left field.
Unlike their previous outing, the Lady Vols put up a fight to stay in this one late. Tennessee posted a strong sixth inning following a Liberty insurance run in the fifth, scoring two off the bats of Ally Shipman and Chelsea Seggern.
Liberty slammed the door shut in the seventh. The Lady Vols, just one down, could only watch as an Amber Bishop moonshot landed behind the left field wall. The Lady Flames went on to win, 6-4.
With this, Tennessee ends its season prematurely with a final record of 42-15. Both of Tennessee’s opponents will face off tomorrow for a chance at the second round.