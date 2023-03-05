No. 6 Tennessee collected two more wins on Sunday at the Tennessee Classic with wins against Jacksonville State and Belmont. The Lady Vols defeated the Gamecocks 2-0 before beating the Bruins 7-1 in the nightcap.
Nicola Simpson started the game in the circle for Tennessee. A Lindsey Richardson base hit was her only blemish in the first inning, as she held the Gamecocks scoreless. Jacksonville State pitcher Jaliyah Holmes also held her opposition scoreless, allowing two baserunners but no hits. Both sides went down in order in the second inning.
Lauren Hunt reached on an infield single and stole second, but the Gamecock offense could not drive her in. Amanda Ahlin reached on an infield single but was called out on a double play when Mackenzie Donihoo popped up a bunt.
Richardson led off the fourth inning by being hit by a pitch. Ashley Rogers then entered the game in relief. Rogers threw three strikeouts to prevent any damage. The Lady Vols went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Hannah Buffington hit a line-drive double off the wall in right center in the top of the fifth inning. This was the only hit that the Gamecocks could achieve in the inning, as Rogers struck out three more batters to maintain the scoreless tie.
Katie Taylor began the home half of the fifth with a walk. Although she stole second to get into scoring position, the Lady Vol offense could not drive her in. In the top of the sixth, Rogers threw two more strikeouts as she sent the side down in order.
Donihoo led off the inning with a walk. With one out, McKenna Gibson ripped a double into the right field corner to score Donihoo. Rylie West reached on a fielder’s choice. Brylee Mesusan, pinch running for Gibson, stole home on a throw that failed to catch West stealing second. Two strikeouts ended the inning for the Lady Vols.
Rogers allowed a walk but no runs, giving Tennessee the two-run win. Rogers was credited with the win for her relief effort, throwing nine strikeouts in four innings.
Head coach Karen Weekly cited offensive struggles for both sides as the reason she made the switch in the circle.
“We were putting some decent swings on balls, but nothing was going to leave this park in the first game because of the way this wind was,” Weekly said. “I just felt like in a close game like that, Ashley is going to get a lot of rise balls and strikeouts, and I just felt like it was a good time in the game. We were having a tough time making adjustments with our swings, and I just felt it was the right time.”
Rogers says coming in from the bullpen, combined with throwing as many strikeouts as she did, does not make any difference to her play.
“The goal is the same: keep the other team off the board,” Rogers said. “It’s nice to have strikeouts of course, but the goal is to just get the outs and keep them off the board.”
Payton Gottshall started in the circle for Tennessee in the second game, just as she did on Saturday. She struck out the side in the top of the first. Donihoo opened the batting for the Lady Vols with a home run to left center. West hit a two-out double, but Giulia Koutsoyanopulos struck out to end the inning.
Donihoo spoke on what she saw with the home run after the game.
“It was up and in, and I usually don’t hit up and in well,” Donihoo said. “I kept my hands up and hit the ball hard. That’s all I want to do.”
The home run was a change in pace for Donihoo, as she mostly hit doubles. She has earned the nickname “Doni-two” from pitcher Charli Orsini because she leads the nation in doubles.
Gottshall struck out the side again in the second inning. Jamison Brockenbrough reached on a double, but two lineouts ended the inning without any runs.
Gottshall struck out the side a third time in the third inning. She had struck out each of the nine batters she faced to that point. Donihoo led off the bottom of the inning with a walk. Milloy drove her in with a double into left center. Gibson drove Milloy in with a base hit into right. Koutsoyanopulos loaded the bases after she reached on an error. Brockenbrough drove in two runs before being thrown out trying to advance to second.
Baie Ensio ended Gottshall’s strikeout streak with an infield single. Gottshall was able to contain the situation by striking out three more batters. Ahlin and Donihoo both reached on singles before Milloy plated Ahlin on a sacrifice fly.
Karlyn Pickens entered to pitch the fifth inning. She sent the side down in order, including one strikeout. Koutsoyanopulos led off with a base hit, but nobody could drive her in.
Nicole Hughes hit an RBI double to give Belmont their first run of the game and to end Tennessee’s shutout streak. In the bottom half of the inning, Milloy hit a home run to restore the six-run advantage.
Abi Ledbetter was hit by a pitch, but that was the only runner Pickens allowed in the seventh inning. Pickens finished with five strikeouts in her three innings of work.
Weekly was complimentary of Brockenbrough, as she has become a regular in the lineup this weekend.
“The week before the season started, Jam [Brockenbrough] was swinging it as well as anybody on this team,” Weekly said. “Freshmen have their ups and downs, and the game can kind of overwhelm them at times. I think that happened to her a little bit the first few weekends, but she’s kept working. We’ve got a lot of injuries right now, and we needed her to step up. I think she’s swung the bat really well this weekend.”
Weekly was thrilled with Gottshall’s performance as well.
“There was one inning (Gottshall) threw nine pitches,” Weekly said. “Payton pounds the zone, and that’s huge. She doesn’t let the hitter settle in or see too many pitches.”
The Lady Vols will meet Tennessee Tech on Wednesday evening.
